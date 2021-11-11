Meet the Former St. Louisan Starring in NBC’s Hit TV Show 'Chicago Fire'

Christian Stolte, a metro area resident transplanted to Chicago, is now performing in one of network television’s hottest shows.

Stolte, a native of Black Jack in north-central St. Louis County, plays veteran firefighter Randall “Mouch” McHolland in Chicago Fire, the middle third of producer Dick Wolf’s One Chicago dramatic triad airing on NBC on Wednesday evenings.

In the 2020-21 Nielsen ratings, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Fire averaged a total viewership of 10,230,000 – almost eight times the combined populations of St. Louis and St. Louis County – and took seventh place, surpassed as a scripted program only by NCIS, The Equalizer and FBI.

In Chicago Fire’s fictional Firehouse 51, roughly a dozen main players populate the narrative, with both dramatic and comedic turns often devoted to Stolte’s character – whose nickname derives from a portmanteau of man and couch, because Mouch passes most of his free time occupying a couch while watching TV.

Chicago Fire recently celebrated its 200th episode during its 10th season – a banner event for any TV program – on Oct. 20, just four days after Stolte’s 59th birthday.

After his youth in Black Jack, Stolte attended first the University of Missouri-Columbia and then the University of Missouri-St. Louis, he relates by phone while readying to squire his wife to a flea market and then spend quality time with grandchildren.

Following that, Stolte worked for a funeral company, and at one point, he contemplated becoming a police officer. On a visit to University City’s landmark Blueberry Hill, though, a friend suggested to him that Stolte go into acting instead – to play a cop on TV instead of risking life and limb to be one.