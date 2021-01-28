Longtime Muny President Hopes for Return to Regular Season in His Last Year at the Helm

Denny Reagan, longtime president and CEO of The Muny, would like nothing more than a normal summer under the stars at the grand old amphitheater in Forest Park. It would be an appropriate way for him to retire from the job he’s held since 1991.

With the coronaviral pandemic, of course, no one is sure of anything. However, with two vaccines now available, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the federal National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has stated that America could get back a semblance of normality by late spring or summer.

If so, that would coincide nicely with The Muny’s scheduled season for 2021, which is slated to open July 5 with its production of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. The 2021 season will include all seven of the shows originally announced for the 2020 season, which was canceled because of the pandemic.

Time will tell, of course, though Denny notes: “Capacity limits and social distance restrictions would have to be lifted in order for us to have a successful season. As the pandemic climate evolves, so will we.”

Reagan is now in his 53rd season at The Muny – more than half the 102 years the Forest Park attraction has been around. Starting as a 16-year-old “picker” on a cleanup crew in 1968 while still a student at Bishop DuBourg High School in St. Louis’ St. Louis Hills neighborhood, Reagan has been an assistant manager, director of theater operations, general manager and now president and CEO for nearly 30 years. He is the longest-serving president in The Muny’s illustrious history.