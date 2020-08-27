Long Row Lavender: A Delightful Daytrip Destination

Nestled on nearly 15 acres in Wright City, roughly 40 miles west of Ladue, sits Long Row Lavender – a family farm featuring a cozy café, a beautiful boutique and, of course, long rows of lavish lavender that make it a delightful daytrip destination.

“Honestly, [Long Row Lavender] came from a motivation for wanting our children to be outside and wanting them to learn how to grow something and keep something alive,” says Long Row Lavender owner Tracy Smith, who is the mother of four. “Really we wanted them to be able to play outside and be with us as we worked.”

Smith and her husband, Chad, purchased the Long Row Lavender property in 2007 and started planting vegetables on the plot in 2009. However, to their dismay, both deer and rabbits were eager to enjoy the fruits of their labors.

“We were finding all the woodland animals were coming out and eating everything,” Smith says. “At the time, I was reading a Midwest Living magazine, and in one of their magazines, they were featuring lavender farms in the United States. I was reading about them, and they were beautiful – these beautiful destination places. Then I read that rabbits and deer won’t eat them, and I thought, ‘We should plant lavender!’”

Smith says that for approximately five years the family grew lavender – selling lavender bundles, lavender wreaths and lavender sachets at the local farmers market – before deciding to build a barn for a boutique, which opened on May 27, 2016.

“In the boutique, you’ll find high-end home décor, all the products that we make in-house, which are linen sprays, lip balm, bath truffles, body butter, sugar scrubs – those types of things,” Smith says. “And then candles and soap and all the accessories that kind of go with a spalike feel for a bathroom.”