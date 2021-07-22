Local Theater Returns! Find Out What's Showing in St. Louis Area This Season

While national COVID-19 vaccine rates rise and metro area residents enjoy whatever normalcy has returned this summer, the local theater scene is bustling once again. As more and more companies open up, here are a few of the performances to look forward to this summer.

The Muny returns to its outdoor stage in Forest Park for the first time in nearly two years when Smokey Joe’s Cafe opens on Monday, July 26. With approval from the City of St. Louis Department of Public Health, The Muny will open all 11,000 of its seats to the public, encouraging patrons who are not vaccinated to continue to wear masks. Following Smokey Joe’s Cafe, which runs through Aug. 1, The Muny will present The Sound of Music from Aug. 3 to 9, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers from Aug. 12 to 18 and On Your Feet! from Aug. 21 to 27. It will close with Chicago from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5. muny.org