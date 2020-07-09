Left Bank Books’ Summer 2020 Reading Recommendations

During recent coronaviral downtime, somehow or other, not everyone has glued himself or herself to the TV, monitor or handheld, with select (and selective) individuals happily passing their time not with pixels but with old-fashioned ink-on-paper print – as noted by Kris Kleindienst, co-owner of Left Bank Books.

Now entering its second half-century of serving bibliophiles near and far, that cherished independent bookseller in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood has remained quite busy since COVID-19 hit the U.S. It has done so with a classic pivot: effectively transforming its cozy retail milieu into a concierge curbside pickup/delivery/shipping operation.

“I am indeed over my head in all the work that somehow COVID has necessitated … ,” Kleindienst confesses, subsequently adding, amusedly, “The only thing missing from 2020’s list of catastrophic events is the proliferation of the dreaded ‘murder hornets.’”

Many area residents, she notes, have chosen to forgo the wisdom of websites or talking heads for something a bit more substantive. “A lot of folks are reaching out to us for books to give a deeper understanding of the times in which we live,” Kleindienst says.

Moreover, of late, requests to Left Bank themselves have pivoted topically from COVID-19 to volumes involving a continuing societal plague that long predated the novel coronavirus’ arrival in the U.S. “All we have been selling in June is books on antiracism and by African American writers,” Kleindienst says, referencing the Black Lives Matter movement sweeping the nation. “It’s like COVID took a back seat.”