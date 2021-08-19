Ladue Horton Watkins High School Graduate and Musician Morgan Taylor Debuts Two Singles

Hometown musician and Ladue Horton Watkins High School graduate Morgan Taylor is making major strides to create a future career as a professional musician.
Taylor began singing at the age of 9 by mainly performing at her church. Refining her sound through vocal lessons and consistent practice has allowed her to pursue many performance opportunities, including opening for artists such as Brian McKnight and Ginuwine.
Taylor recently released two singles entitled “Lullabye” and “Keep It 100,” as well as music videos for both songs. Her music carries the message of empowerment; Taylor aims to inspire young girls to speak up for themselves and have high self-esteem.
Taylor also uses her voice to inspire change in her community. After the fatal shooting of Ferguson teen Michael Brown Jr., which made national news in 2014, she and her brother began singing “Glory” by artists John Legend and Common at local protests.
As her career continues to grow, Taylor hopes to travel the world and help other communities through her music. “[Singing “Glory”] means a lot to me because we are still going through racial tension everywhere,” Taylor says. “That song is just an eye-opener for the people who don’t understand these situations. The song just has a strong message [about] what’s going on and how we can change throughout the years.”
This fall, Taylor will be attending Berklee College of Music in Boston, where she will be majoring in vocal performance and minoring in either production or music business. In the future, she hopes to graduate from college, be an inspiration to younger girls and potentially create her own label.
Taylor says her passion for music pushes her to work toward her goals and also find love in what she does.
“Music just changes the way I feel – when I’m not in a good place, it lifts my spirits,” Taylor says. “I always get nervous before performing, but it’s just awesome. I surprise myself every time.”
Rhea Patney is a senior at Ladue Horton Watkins High School.