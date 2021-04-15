Kranzberg Arts Foundation Announces New Season of Entertainment at The Big Top in St. Louis

The Big Top is back!

In March, with safety measures in place, the Kranzberg Arts Foundation erected and reopened the beloved red-and-white tent in the heart of St. Louis’ Grand Center district. The multi-use venue boasts a myriad of upgrades to enhance spectators’ experience during its full new schedule of entertainment provided by local and national arts organizations through the end of the year.

The versatile arts space will host a wide spectrum of events by St. Lou Fringe Festival; award-winning music groups, such as Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band in April; lauded local troupes, including Big Muddy Dance Company in May and Dance St. Louis in June; and its mainstay, St. Louis’ one-ring circus act, Circus Flora, this October.

Chris Hansen, the foundation’s executive director, recently shared more with LN about what’s on tap under The Big Top this year:

How does it feel to reopen The Big Top following its closure during the coronaviral pandemic?

We are thrilled to bring one of St. Louis’ favorite venues back to life this year with an exciting array of world-class entertainment that our audiences have been desperately craving. With a limited capacity and our proven COVID-19 mitigation policies in place, we will provide a safe and comfortable experience for our guests.

Tell us about the events coming to the venue this year.

Events will range from national to local concerts, dance productions, operas, theatricals, special events and, of course, the return of Circus Flora, which will host their main stage show in October.