Kirkwood's Joanna Serenko Competes on 'The Voice,' Advances to Live Shows

About this time last year, Joanna Serenko graduated from Kirkwood High School and, like many recent graduates, questioned the next steps she’d take in life.

She had plans to attend college and pursue a career in the medical field, but then a voice called – The Voice, actually – and led her down a different, exhilarating path to becoming a musician.

Serenko, now 19 years old, had auditioned for NBC’s singing competition show The Voice once before as a sophomore but didn’t make it very far. In early 2019, she received a call from the show’s representative inviting her to try again.

After a series of summer auditions, she finally got to perform in front of the show’s four celebrity judges, also known as coaches. “I just took a big, deep breath and did it,” Serenko recalls, and by the final note, she had Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton singing her praises.

“I’ve been here for five seasons now, and I haven’t heard anyone sing like that,” Clarkson said after first hearing Serenko sing.

When it came time for Serenko to choose a coach, Jonas stood up to “fight for her,” which she says influenced her decision to join his team. “I wanted to work with him, and it just made sense at the moment,” she says. “Also, the Jonas Brothers was my first concert, so it was like a full-circle moment.”

Serenko’s talent revealed itself at a young age. She says she remembers singing at a sleepover, and her friend’s mom, who was a vocal instructor, suggested Serenko take lessons. So at 6 or 7 years old, she began fine-tuning her voice with an instructor’s help.