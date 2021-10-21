International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum to Honor 2021 Inductees, First Visionary Award Recipient

Update: This article has been edited to reflect the change in plans to host the event virtually rather than in-person.
The International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum in St. Louis is gearing up to induct its 2021 class, including a Life magazine photojournalist who covered the Vietnam War and a photojournalist known for his exclusive access to Pablo Picasso, into the hall of fame.
The virtual induction ceremony on Friday, Oct. 29, will allow people from across the globe to safely celebrate eight photographers’ and industry visionaries’ accomplishments. Registration is free at eventbrite.com, with the option to donate toward future IPHF exhibitions, events and educational programming.
“IPHF annually awards and inducts notable photographers or photography industry visionaries for their artistry, innovation and significant contributions to the art and science of photography,” a press release from the organization states, adding that the works of the latest inductees “demonstrate the artistry, passion and revolution of the past and present art and science of photography.”
This summer, IPHF announced the inductees whose work would be honored alongside dozens of other photography pioneers, artists and innovators, as well as the recipient of the nonprofit’s first Visionary Award: Joel Sartore, National Geographic photographer and fellow and National Geographic Photo Ark founder. Inductees are: Dawoud Bey, Larry Burrows, Philip-Lorca diCorcia, David Douglas Duncan, Sally Mann, Pete Souza and Joyce Tenneson.
Photos by Sartore and the hall of fame inductees are included at the end of this article.
Additionally, Professional Photographers of America, the world’s largest nonprofit trade association for professional photographers, was named the recipient of IPHF’s 2021 Leadership Award.
“The 2021 hall of fame inductees as well as the Visionary Award winner and Leadership Award winner represent the very best the field of photography has to offer, and we are honored to include them,” says G. Robert Bishop, chairman of the induction committee.
An exhibition showcasing the 2021 inductees’ work will be open Oct. 30 through Feb. 11, 2022. A permanent tribute to all hall of fame inductees remains on display in the museum’s 6,000-square-foot gallery and exhibition space, alongside rotating exhibits from IPHF and partner collections.
According to the release, the IPHF “has been the only hall of fame worldwide that honors significant contributors to the artistic craft and science of photography” and “is the proud home to over 2,000 historical cameras and 30,000 images.”
The IPHF first opened in Santa Barbara, California; later relocated to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and in 2013 unveiled its current museum in St. Louis. Since 1965, the nonprofit has strived to preserve the art of photography and its contributions to modern civilization, educate people about its history and continue to collect and exhibit items and images from more than 500 artists.
The nomination committee annually considers people – both dead and alive – who made noteworthy contributions to the art or science of photography, which significantly impacted either the industry or the history of the medium. “The [2021] inductees, though widely differing in style and practice, are individually seen as significant innovators in their respective field,” the release states. “They are all risk-takers who introduced the world to new means of artistic representation and expression.”
International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum, 3415 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-1999,