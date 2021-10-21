International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum to Honor 2021 Inductees, First Visionary Award Recipient

Update: This article has been edited to reflect the change in plans to host the event virtually rather than in-person.

The International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum in St. Louis is gearing up to induct its 2021 class, including a Life magazine photojournalist who covered the Vietnam War and a photojournalist known for his exclusive access to Pablo Picasso, into the hall of fame.

The virtual induction ceremony on Friday, Oct. 29, will allow people from across the globe to safely celebrate eight photographers’ and industry visionaries’ accomplishments. Registration is free at eventbrite.com, with the option to donate toward future IPHF exhibitions, events and educational programming.

“IPHF annually awards and inducts notable photographers or photography industry visionaries for their artistry, innovation and significant contributions to the art and science of photography,” a press release from the organization states, adding that the works of the latest inductees “demonstrate the artistry, passion and revolution of the past and present art and science of photography.”

This summer, IPHF announced the inductees whose work would be honored alongside dozens of other photography pioneers, artists and innovators, as well as the recipient of the nonprofit’s first Visionary Award: Joel Sartore, National Geographic photographer and fellow and National Geographic Photo Ark founder. Inductees are: Dawoud Bey, Larry Burrows, Philip-Lorca diCorcia, David Douglas Duncan, Sally Mann, Pete Souza and Joyce Tenneson.