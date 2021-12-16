Holiday 2021: Shows to Note on St. Louis Area Stages This Season

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically curtailed holiday activities in December 2020, but slowly and surely, festive events are returning to local stages to celebrate this holiday season. Why not enjoy some theatrical good cheer?

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical will play at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Dec. 17 and 18. Tickets start at $20. The Fox also will welcome the 35th-anniversary tour of Mannheim Steamroller, “the #1 Christmas music artist in history,” and its signature holiday music on Dec. 20. Otherwise, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking musical, Cats, returns to The Fox for performances from Dec. 21 through Jan. 2. The winner of seven Tony Awards, Cats is based, of course, on a collection of humorous verse by poetic giant and native St. Louisan T.S. Eliot. Its original West End production in London opened 40 years ago, in 1981, and ran for 21 years, while the initial Broadway presentation played for 18 years and nearly 7,500 performances – both records for musicals at the time. 314-534-1111, metrotix.com

The Repertory Theatre St. Louis hosts its “first-ever annual production of A Christmas Carol” through Dec. 23 at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Webster University. This adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic by Michael Wilson has been called “rousing” and “crowd-pleasing” by none other than The New York Times. Leading director Hana Sharif’s cast is Guiesseppe Jones in the star-turning role of Ebenezer Scrooge, the cold-hearted businessman who discovers the meaning of the Yule from three spirits of the night on Christmas Eve. The Rep also is presenting The Glowy, Snowy Day puppet show with Kansas City, Missouri’s StoneLion Puppet Theatre from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 at St. Louis’ Missouri History Museum; this family event is free, but reservations are recommended. 314-968-4925, repstl.org