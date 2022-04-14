‘Hand to God’ is Filthy, Funny and Fraught With Fear in St. Louis Actors’ Studio’s Humorous Show

Play: “Hand to God”
Company: St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Venue: Gaslight Theater, 358 North Boyle Avenue
Dates: April 14 through 17, 21 through 24
Tickets: $30-$35; visit stlas.org
Highlights: St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents a two-act comedy that is alternately hair-raising and fitfully funny, thanks to inspired direction by Andrea Urice and a savvy cast who know how to ratchet up the laughs without going too far over the top. It’s a fine line mastered in this production for the benefit of its audience.
Story: It’s been a tough year for Margery and her teenage son Jason in the suburban Houston town of Cypress. Margery’s husband died several months ago from a heart attack, leaving her and her introverted son isolated and terribly lonely.
To help them cope, Pastor Greg at their Christian church suggests that Margery take over the church’s puppet class, which currently consists of just three members, namely Jason, his attractive friend Jessica and a troublemaker named Timothy.
Margery reluctantly agrees to lead the puppet class, but it isn’t very successful. Timothy informs Margery that she is the object of his lustful desires, Jessica meanders around somewhat aimlessly and Jason seems more than a little pre-occupied with his own sock puppet called Tyrone.
Pastor Greg asks Margery to get the class prepared for a puppet performance the very next Sunday while also inquiring about Margery’s romantic availability. Pressure is building up inside Margery to the point of a volcanic reaction, but that pales in comparison to Jason’s disturbing capitulation to Tyrone, which seems to be taking on a life of its own. Or is that just Jason acting out his own frustrations and desires in particularly obscene and violent ways?
Some weird occurrences are happening in the church basement and no one seems immune to the disturbances. Even though they aren’t Catholic, Margery suggests that it’s time for an exorcism, because Tyrone insists that “the devil made him do it.” And how do you argue with a puppet?
Other Info: Written by Robert Askins, “Hand to God” premiered off-off-Broadway in 2011, transferred to off-Broadway in 2014 and arrived on the Great White Way in 2015 before traveling across the pond for a 2016 production in London’s West End. It garnered the Off Broadway Alliance Award in 2015 for Best New Play and five Tony Award nominations, including Best Play, in 2015.
The Actors’ Studio news release states that “This play contains adult themes and language. Discretion is advised.” Fully heed that warning, ‘cause there’s plenty to offend religious, polite or refined segments of society. Conversely, the irreverent work is often hilarious, especially watching Mitchell Henry-Eagles as Jason demonstrating what a terrible ventriloquist the teenager really is.
Jason doesn’t give a whit about moving his lips while “possessing” Tyrone, or is it the other way around? In the fine tradition of movies and TV episodes about ventriloquists whose timid personalities are submerged by their wooden or cloth alter egos, Jason literally can’t handle his mouthy sock puppet. Or so it appears.
Henry-Eagles anchors the show as the emotionally disturbed young Jason, whose good side has a crush on Jessica but who resorts to explosive violence when overwhelmed by the insults – and there are many – spewed by the vulgar Timothy to one and all.
Josh Rotker and Phoebe Richards offer scary and sweet performances, respectively, as the predatory Timothy and the soft-spoken Jessica. All three of the performers in the teen roles convey the angst and vulnerability of their age group with elan.
Colleen Backer is at her calculating best as the off-kilter Margery, who amazes with fits of pique, destruction and repressed carnal desires that bubble to Margery’s frazzled surface at any time. Backer is especially adept at navigating the dangerous undercurrents of bizarre characters, demonstrating that trait admirably in her performance.
Eric Dean White delivers a smart performance as the earnest, stumbling Pastor Greg, who has trouble articulating his own emotions with Margery before his faith in the Bible is put to the test by the insidious Tyrone. It’s definitely not a match made in heaven.
A special shout-out goes to scenic designer Patrick Huber for his creative set design, which uses a sliding wall to segue from the unkempt, forlorn church basement in the first act to the refined church office in the second before settling back into the first setting. It’s all well illuminated with Steve Miller’s lighting design.
Teresa Doggett provides the characters’ casual attire in her costume design, Robin Weatherall adds a suitably brackish sound design and Jenny Smith does wonders with the props and puppet designs, which are frightening, erotic and hysterical – sometimes all at once. Dominique (Nikki) Green’s “intimacy choreography” is rather boldly stated, as is Cameron Ulrich’s visceral fight choreography.
Urice keeps the pace steady, and her direction of the cast makes the most of the confined Gaslight Theater stage, as does Huber with his design. “Hand to God” does its best to offend and entertain – something Urice and her players accomplish in St. Louis Actors’ Studio’s wild rendition.