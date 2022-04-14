‘Hand to God’ is Filthy, Funny and Fraught With Fear in St. Louis Actors’ Studio’s Humorous Show

Play: “Hand to God”

Company: St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Venue: Gaslight Theater, 358 North Boyle Avenue

Dates: April 14 through 17, 21 through 24

Tickets: $30-$35; visit stlas.org

Highlights: St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents a two-act comedy that is alternately hair-raising and fitfully funny, thanks to inspired direction by Andrea Urice and a savvy cast who know how to ratchet up the laughs without going too far over the top. It’s a fine line mastered in this production for the benefit of its audience.

Story: It’s been a tough year for Margery and her teenage son Jason in the suburban Houston town of Cypress. Margery’s husband died several months ago from a heart attack, leaving her and her introverted son isolated and terribly lonely.

To help them cope, Pastor Greg at their Christian church suggests that Margery take over the church’s puppet class, which currently consists of just three members, namely Jason, his attractive friend Jessica and a troublemaker named Timothy.

Margery reluctantly agrees to lead the puppet class, but it isn’t very successful. Timothy informs Margery that she is the object of his lustful desires, Jessica meanders around somewhat aimlessly and Jason seems more than a little pre-occupied with his own sock puppet called Tyrone.