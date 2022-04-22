‘Hamilton’ Is a Tour de Force of Sweeping Musical Imagination ‘Told by America Now’

Musical: “Hamilton”
Company: Touring show
Venue: The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 539 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis
Dates: Through May 15
Tickets: $49 to $299; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com. Also, each week a digital lottery for a limited number of $10 tickets will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances. Use the official app for “Hamilton,” available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (hamiltonmusical.com/app).
Highlights: Following cancellation of a touring company production during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical masterpiece, “Hamilton,” triumphantly returns to The Fabulous Fox Theatre just as remarkable and exhilarating as it was on its initial visit in 2017. It’s a tour de force of sweeping musical imagination spanning several different genres.
Story: Alexander Hamilton, an illegitimate orphan from the British West Indies, journeys to New York as a teenager in the 1770s to further his education. He settles in New York and becomes involved in the colonial uprising against British rule.
Eager to serve in the military during the Revolutionary War, he instead is selected by Gen. George Washington to be the latter’s aide-de-camp. Hamilton meets the three daughters of wealthy political figure Philip Schuyler at a ball and eventually marries Eliza Schuyler, even while he and Angelica Schuyler express mutual feelings for each other.
After the war, Hamilton becomes an increasingly significant figure in the emerging American government, helping ratify the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia by writing 51 of the 85 essays (along with James Madison and John Jay) comprising “The Federalist Papers.”
Hamilton is selected by Washington, the nation’s first president, as the country’s first secretary of the treasury, establishing America’s financial system. All the while, Hamilton’s favored status by Washington evokes jealousy among many of his peers, including Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Aaron Burr. Burr takes particular offense at many of Hamilton’s political moves.
When presidential candidate Jefferson and his vice presidential running mate Burr tie for the presidency in 1800 in the Electoral College, Hamilton casts his support to Jefferson, further irritating Burr. When Hamilton again comes out against Burr when the latter runs for governor of New York in 1804, Burr challenges Hamilton to a duel and kills him on July 12, 1804.
Other Info: Termed by Miranda as “the story of America then, told by America now,” the three-hour, two-act musical has been a critical and box office sensation since it opened in New York City in 2015. After a brief, sold-out run Off-Broadway in early 2015, “Hamilton” moved to Broadway a few months later, earning a record-breaking 16 Tony Award nominations and winning 11 awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Musical Score.
“Hamilton” also garnered a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Miranda, who wrote the book, music and lyrics, in 2016; a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2016; and several Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical in 2018 for the West End production in London. Miranda’s work is inspired by “Alexander Hamilton,” a biography of the immigrant Founding Father by Ron Chernow.
The fast-moving show, which is propelled by one lively number after another with only occasional interludes for ballads – and those ballads are affecting as well – is populated by performers of color, a move by Miranda to reflect the look of contemporary America.
“Our cast looks like America now, and that’s certainly intentional,” Miranda has said. “We’re telling the story of old, dead white men, but we’re using actors of color, and that makes the story more immediate and more accessible to a contemporary audience.”
Miranda succeeds on multiple levels, including bringing American history to vibrant life on a spacious stage, such as the imposing one at the Fox. The production is dominated by a massive, wooden-style scenic design by David Korins, which uses its multilevel appearance to bring additional gravitas to various scenes. It’s bathed in handsome shades of illumination with Howell Binkley’s lighting design.
Miranda’s infectious music incorporates hip-hop, rap, pop, Broadway, jazz, rhythm and blues and snatches of other genres (there’s even a banjo for one scene!) in a dizzying, rapid-fire amalgamation which dazzles the senses in euphoric achievement. It’s directed with electrifying precision by Thomas Kail and incorporates numerous pieces which are framed with Andy Blankenbuehler’s invigorating choreography – both elegant and staccato in its execution.
Paul Tazewell’s sumptuous costumes define the late 18th-century era, as does the hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe. Nevin Steinberg’s sound design underscores dramatic elements. Music supervision and orchestrations are by Alex Lacamoire, with musical direction by Roberto Sinha, and arrangements by Lacamoire and Miranda. Sinha conducts the immensely talented and hard-working orchestra.
The media night production featured Pierre Jean Gonzalez in a star-turning performance as Hamilton, beginning with the electric opening title number. Jared Dixon’s thoughtful portrayal of Burr made him appear less villainous than is often the case, highlighting his indecisive personality on “Wait for It” and “The Room Where It Happens,” two of the show’s most memorable numbers.
Stephanie Jae Park was affecting as Eliza Hamilton, while Marcus Choi conveyed the power and persuasion of Washington, in both military and governmental personas. Warren Egypt Franklin hammed it up as Jefferson but was convincing as an amiable and helpful Marquis de Lafayette. Conroe Brooks did well as spy Hercules Mulligan and a stuffy Madison.
Ta’Rea Campbell made for an introspective and reasoned Angelica Schuyler, Elijah Malcolm served admirably as both Hamilton’s friend John Laurens and his admiring son Philip, and Meecah, a singer/actress who goes by just one name, portrayed both Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, the woman whose affair with Hamilton almost brought him to political ruin and did great damage to his marriage. Neil Haskell was a hoot as the derisive King George.
“Hamilton” is every bit as wonderful as the hype which precedes it, just as it was on its first foray at the Fox five years ago. It brings American history to life with contemporary looks and flair, well worth seeing and hearing in all its splendor.