‘Hamilton’ Is a Tour de Force of Sweeping Musical Imagination ‘Told by America Now’

Musical: “Hamilton”

Company: Touring show

Venue: The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 539 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis

Dates: Through May 15

Tickets: $49 to $299; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com. Also, each week a digital lottery for a limited number of $10 tickets will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances. Use the official app for “Hamilton,” available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (hamiltonmusical.com/app).

Highlights: Following cancellation of a touring company production during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical masterpiece, “Hamilton,” triumphantly returns to The Fabulous Fox Theatre just as remarkable and exhilarating as it was on its initial visit in 2017. It’s a tour de force of sweeping musical imagination spanning several different genres.

Story: Alexander Hamilton, an illegitimate orphan from the British West Indies, journeys to New York as a teenager in the 1770s to further his education. He settles in New York and becomes involved in the colonial uprising against British rule.