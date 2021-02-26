Field House Museum Partners With St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature for Inclusive Exhibition

Educator Julius B. Anthony has spent the last few years working to make racially and culturally diverse literature available to children across the metro area. To him, this undertaking does more than address a lack of representation; it’s a way of fighting for social justice.

“When I went to school, we never saw books that were authored by African Americans,” Anthony reflects. “I also knew, just in my experiences as an educator in this region, that the schools that primarily serve Black children – they had little to no books that reflected Black children’s experiences or even images that had Black children in them.”

According to data from the Cooperative Children’s Book Center, “between 1985 and 2014, children’s books by African American authors or illustrators never surpassed 3.5 percent of annual publications. Books containing African American content never reached 6 percent. Even more sparse were books about Asian Americans, Latinos/Latinas or indigenous people.”

In a 2019 survey of more than 3,700 children’s books from U.S. publishers, the center reported that 12.1 percent featured narratives about Black or African characters. The Black population makes up 13.4 percent of the total U.S. population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 estimates.

Anthony officially founded the St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature nonprofit in 2018 and has partnered with Scholastic Book Fairs, Nine Network St. Louis, Books for Newborns and area schools to increase access to Black children’s literature, but he describes his recent collaboration with St. Louis’ Field House Museum as “the jewel in [his] crown.”