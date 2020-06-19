Fair Saint Louis Announces Plans for Virtual Independence Day Bash

As its longtime devotees well know, Fair Saint Louis inevitably weathers whatever storms come its way, and this year, the figurative storm of COVID-19 has replaced the event’s customary literal storm, forcing a major change of plans.

Because of coronaviral concerns, the usual gala on downtown St. Louis’ riverfront, in the National Park Service’s Gateway Arch National Park, will bow to Fair Saint Louis @Home, according to a June 16 news release from its organizers. This virtual Independence Day bash will stream on July 4 starting at 10 a.m.

“Every year since 1981, we’ve provided the St. Louis community a Fourth of July celebration,” the release quotes David Estes, the event’s general chairman, as saying. “Despite not being able to be with you at the Gateway Arch this year, we are committed to celebrating our city and the people who make it great.”

Performing in the virtual version of “America’s Biggest Birthday Party” (the celebration’s nickname) will be such metro area musical phenoms as hip-hop artist Chingy, blues act Little Dylan and country crooners Alexandra Kay and Jordan Suter, as well as past fair faves Jake’s Leg and Juggling Jeff.

The release also promises “surprise celebrity appearances, entertainment by Fair Saint Louis’ favorite variety acts, a salute to our service members and essential workers, and much more.”