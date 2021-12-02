Dualtone Records Gifts Chuck Berry Fans With New Release of St. Louis Live Recordings

“Deep down in Louisiana close to New Orleans – ”

Those eight words, the first line of a song turned anthem, conquered the world in 1958, and they and the rest of “Johnny B. Goode” grace a new musical valedictory from the late, great Chuck Berry streeting in two weeks: Live From Blueberry Hill.

Nashville’s Dualtone Records will issue the 10-track release on Dec. 17, and “Johnny B. Goode” closes it – likely not by accident. Most if not all rock ’n’ roll aficionados, after all, can’t hear the first half of its initial couplet without adding the second half (“Way back up in the woods among the evergreens”), then the remainder of that sonic romp.

In fact, in Greil Marcus’ seminal Lipstick Traces, his 1989 “Secret History of the Twentieth Century,” that cultural polymath christens the intro to “Johnny B. Goode” “the most deliciously explosive opening in rock ’n’ roll.”

Berry strutted his last duckwalk less than five years ago, dying at his Wentzville-area home on March 18, 2017 – with The New York Times, in its obituary of him two days later, characterizing the St. Louis native as rock’s “master theorist and conceptual genius.”

An October press release devoted to Live From Blueberry Hill notes that its tracks come from gigs between July 2005 and January 2006 at Joe Edwards’ landmark restaurant, lounge and concert venue in the University City sector of the Delmar Loop. The same press release also notes that Berry performed 209 times in 17 years in the Duck Room at Blueberry Hill.