Curbside Cabaret Cocktails: Anna Blair Offers Song and Drink for Local Parties

Work for many local performers, including actors, singers and musicians, screeched to a halt in mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic staggered the metro area. One by one, theater companies both large and small announced the postponement or cancellation of the remainder of their 2019-20 season or the start of their 2020-21 schedule.

At that point, Anna Blair, a local performer and bartender, concocted her own refreshing response to the situation with a delightful enterprise she terms “a coronavirus endeavor called Curbside Cabaret Cocktails.”

“I visit people at their homes while keeping social distance,” Blair explains. “Drinks and songs are free, and guests are welcome to put something in my tip jar if they want. Guests can schedule my visits ahead of time.”

Blair, who began her service this spring, says she asks interested parties to “name a date, time, place, cocktail of choice and favorite song.”

“I’ll fix the drink (with gloves and a mask on) for you to enjoy while I sing your song from 6 or more feet away,” she says.

Blair observes that because of the pandemic, “I lost my job as a bartender at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. And all theaters canceled their seasons, so I wasn’t going to get any acting work anytime soon. I asked myself, ‘What am I good at?’ I thought it would be fun to drive to someone’s house, pour them a free drink and sing them a song, all from the curb.”