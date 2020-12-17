Craft Alliance Moves Into New Home, Doubles Space for Future Exhibits and Events

As plein-air painters (who adopt as a studio all of the great outdoors) can attest, creating visual art sometimes takes space, often considerable space, so a recent relocation by one of the metro area’s longest-tenured art-centered organizations may well overjoy local artists at all levels.

In October, the 56-year-old Craft Alliance (previously Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design) moved from 6640 Delmar Blvd. in University City, its home since 1969, to a new facility at 5080 Delmar Blvd. In so doing, it almost doubled its area, from 8,000 to 14,000 square feet.

Craft Alliance now occupies the burgeoning Delmar Maker District (delmarmakerdistrict.com) of St. Louis’ Central West End and Academy neighborhoods. There, it joins MADE (Makers, Artists, Designers and Entrepreneurs), The Magic House @ MADE and Third Degree Glass Factory.

“It’s been quite a year,” reflects Mark Witzling, Craft Alliance’s executive director, himself a practicing abstract painter (markwitzlingart.com). “I would not have believed it if you had told me that we would be announcing a major relocation, completely renovating a building and moving during a pandemic – and still completing the project on time.

“It’s quite an accomplishment by everyone involved in this effort, which benefits the entire community by creating a great new venue for craft education.”

Overseeing design and architectural services at the new facility was St. Louis’ Mademan Design; that firm previously provided similar services for Third Degree Glass Factory.