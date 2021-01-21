Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis Chief Curator Receives National Honors

Wassan Al-Khudhairi experienced a November perhaps best characterized as notable.

More specifically, Al-Khudhairi – who serves as chief curator at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis in that municipality’s Covenant Blu Grand Center neighborhood – received three high-profile national professional honors midway through the month.

First, within a day or so of each other, New York City’s Armory Show (taking place this Sept. 9 to 12 in Manhattan’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center) named her its 2021 Focus Curator. Then, Boston’s VIA Art Fund named Al-Khudhairi its 2021 Curatorial Fellow, lauding her, in its press release, for a focus “on projects that bring visibility to people, stories and histories that are often overlooked” and the creation, at CAM, of “a risk-taking contemporary art program centered on audience involvement and engagement with local artists.”

Slightly more than a week after those laurels, New York’s Center for Curatorial Leadership named her one of its 2021 Fellows, joining 11 other museum pros from the U.S. and Mexico, whom it praised for “exceptional curatorial achievements, demonstrated innovative thinking and commitment to advancing the field.”

So – what impact did that sort of recognition in so compressed a timeframe have?

“I feel honored,” Al-Khudhairi says. “The VIA Curatorial Fellowship and the invitation to be the Focus Curator of The Armory Show both came as a complete surprise to me. It’s encouraging to know that the work we do at CAM is being noticed by those beyond our city and region. I am grateful to [executive director] Lisa Melandri for her leadership and to my colleagues at CAM. Any recognition we receive is a reflection of how committed and how hard our team is working. As for CCL, that is a fellowship I applied for. In the museum field, it’s known to be very competitive, and I’m thrilled to have been selected to be part of the 2021 cohort.”