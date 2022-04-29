Comedian Nikki Glaser Returns Home to St. Louis, as Seen in New Reality Show

Comedian Nikki Glaser is known for her witty candor and roasting skills, as well as for being an actress and a podcast host who’s collaborated with fellow female talents such as Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman. Her new docuseries “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” airs on E! this Sunday, May 1; and this past Thursday, April 28, was declared Nikki Glaser Day by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. Fans and fellow St. Louisans watched as Glaser threw out the first pitch at the Cardinals game and as she received a star on the Delmar Loop’s St. Louis Walk of Fame. LN caught up with the comic to discuss the Kirkwood High School alumna’s return to her roots, the differences between Hollywood and St. Louis and what you can expect from her new show.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

Tell us about returning home to St. Louis.

I moved back home in 2020 because of the pandemic. I wanted to be close to family when the world shut down, so I moved back into my parents’ house in my childhood bedroom … And then 10 months later, I was still here, but I had to make a decision: Either move back to NYC, or stay in St Louis and get my own place.

I struggled with that a lot because I had spent the past 16 years since graduating college either living in LA or NYC because that’s where I needed to be in order to “make it.” But I was lucky enough at the age of 35 to have “made it” enough that I didn't need to necessarily be there anymore …