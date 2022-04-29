Comedian Nikki Glaser Returns Home to St. Louis, as Seen in New Reality Show

Comedian Nikki Glaser is known for her witty candor and roasting skills, as well as for being an actress and a podcast host who’s collaborated with fellow female talents such as Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman. Her new docuseries “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” airs on E! this Sunday, May 1; and this past Thursday, April 28, was declared Nikki Glaser Day by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. Fans and fellow St. Louisans watched as Glaser threw out the first pitch at the Cardinals game and as she received a star on the Delmar Loop’s St. Louis Walk of Fame. LN caught up with the comic to discuss the Kirkwood High School alumna’s return to her roots, the differences between Hollywood and St. Louis and what you can expect from her new show.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.
Tell us about returning home to St. Louis.
I moved back home in 2020 because of the pandemic. I wanted to be close to family when the world shut down, so I moved back into my parents’ house in my childhood bedroom … And then 10 months later, I was still here, but I had to make a decision: Either move back to NYC, or stay in St Louis and get my own place.
I struggled with that a lot because I had spent the past 16 years since graduating college either living in LA or NYC because that’s where I needed to be in order to “make it.” But I was lucky enough at the age of 35 to have “made it” enough that I didn't need to necessarily be there anymore …
When I got a taste of a life that wasn’t constantly hustling to comedy clubs every single night of my life and running around all day going to meetings and doing podcasts, I wanted more and didn’t want to go back to the way it was. Being in St. Louis for longer than a quick visit during the holidays gave me a glimpse at a good life of leisure and moderation that I never thought I’d be able to have, and I didn’t want to leave.
What are some of the most important things for you to convey or capture in your new reality show, “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?”
I wanted to make sure people saw a real side of a person to whom some might attribute any kind of perfection or success. Just because I have been on TV, where I often look glamorous and glowy, doesn’t mean I don’t have a side of myself that is extremely flawed and messy.
St. Louis brings out the part of me that is still a girl in high school who felt invisible and extremely un-special. I’m still that girl, but at this point in my life, I enjoy feeling “un-special.” Honestly, after nearly two decades in show business, I feel disenchanted with the lies celebrities sell us …
I don’t think the most interesting part of my show is my career or status – it’s my relationships with my family and myself. I wouldn’t do this show if I didn’t like myself and love my life. I am far from perfect … but I’m okay with people seeing that side of myself because I am OK with myself. I’m doing my best, and that’s enough.
What are the biggest differences between the Midwest and Hollywood?
People in Hollywood [and] NYC look for identity in their work and in how much they’re working. It makes for good talent because everyone is trying to outdo one another, but there’s such desperation and loneliness in that lifestyle …
I love being in St. Louis and not having to answer: “What are you working on?” Rather, people here ask, “What’s your dog’s name? Can I pet him?” People in St. Louis live a “slower” lifestyle, which has a negative connotation, but I think it should be the goal.
Which female comics do you admire, and why?
Sarah Silverman, Joan Rivers, Rachel Feinstein, Wendy Liebman, Kathy Griffin. I like women who take bold chances. My favorite women are usually upsetting people before they win them over. I like women who are brash, outspoken, smart and can’t be silenced.
Anything else you wish to share with our readers?
My new show is funny, fast-paced, honest and good for the world. I’m making a show I could have really used in high school and [as] a girl who didn’t have a lot of role models who were real and comfortable with themselves. Most of the women I looked up to had eating disorders and sang songs or read dialogue written by men. With this show, I want to set an example for young girls and even women my age that it’s OK to not have it all figured out and that people who look like they do are most likely lying.
Watch the premiere episode of “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” on E! this Sunday, May 1, at 9 p.m. CT.