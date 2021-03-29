Clayton’s Wood House Concerts Ends Memorable Musical Run

A mid-January announcement proclaimed the end of an era for local music aficionados: Wood House Concerts, after the better part of two decades, sounded a saddening coda.
Almost 16 years ago, Rick and Nancy Wood debuted that informal by-invitation-only endeavor in their lovely Clayton abode, where a potluck-and-BYOB bonhomie reigned. Over time, their concerts showcased musical acts under the “Americana” umbrella – a joyful congeries encompassing everything from rock ’n’ roll to country to R&B and passionately embracing authenticity.
“With both boys off to college,” the Woods’ email announcement related, “a four-bedroom house in the Clayton school district no longer fits our needs. In the coming months (approximately spring of this year) we will move to a smaller house in Olivette and put our current house in Clayton up for sale.”
In hindsight, the roster of performers the Woods welcomed borders on breathtaking: Jason Ringenberg and Cary Hudson, Dale Watson and Steve Wynn, Jeff & Vida and The Gibson Brothers, local favorites The Bottle Rockets and Pokey LaFarge. In 2012, even John Doe of the seminal Los Angeles punk band X visited.
To this day, though, the start of the series still resonates most with Rick Wood.
“Believe it or not, I would have to say the very first one, in July of 2005,” he replies when asked to cite his personal favorite from among all of the series’ concerts. “Caitlin Cary and Thad Cockrell had just released Begonias, which was my favorite album of that summer.
“And out of the blue – and on very short notice – we got a phone call and the opportunity to host the band at our house. We really didn’t know what we were doing – just invited a bunch of friends and borrowed another friend’s PA system, and it was just a magical evening of music, right there in our family room.”
Does Wood regret any particular “fish that got away” – an act whose participation in a house concert didn’t jell for whatever reason?
“All in all, we were really happy with the lineup of artists who played here, so nothing to feel disappointed about,” he replies. “One house concert that I was hoping to arrange was with Grant Hart of the band Hüsker Dü. They were always a favorite of mine, but Grant was undergoing health issues as we were communicating about this and ultimately passed away before he could play out again.”
The Woods’ concerts never involved tickets or even admission fees – although the couple encouraged generous “gate” donations to support any given concert’s troubadour or troubadours.
That said, Wood has no particular advice for someone considering staging a house concert or starting a series of such concerts: “Having hosted over 160 house concerts, we definitely developed a thorough checklist of tasks to make things run smoothly, but ultimately, the most important thing for us was to enjoy the moment and the music.”
Finally, when asked for a valedictory to share with all of his and his wife’s concert attendees since 2005, Wood replies: “Thanks for all of the support and good vibes over the years. It was really great getting to spend time with old friends and meet new ones. You all contributed to a sense of community – we can’t wait to catch up with everyone when it’s time to gather in groups again.”
