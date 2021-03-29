Clayton’s Wood House Concerts Ends Memorable Musical Run

A mid-January announcement proclaimed the end of an era for local music aficionados: Wood House Concerts, after the better part of two decades, sounded a saddening coda.

Almost 16 years ago, Rick and Nancy Wood debuted that informal by-invitation-only endeavor in their lovely Clayton abode, where a potluck-and-BYOB bonhomie reigned. Over time, their concerts showcased musical acts under the “Americana” umbrella – a joyful congeries encompassing everything from rock ’n’ roll to country to R&B and passionately embracing authenticity.

“With both boys off to college,” the Woods’ email announcement related, “a four-bedroom house in the Clayton school district no longer fits our needs. In the coming months (approximately spring of this year) we will move to a smaller house in Olivette and put our current house in Clayton up for sale.”

In hindsight, the roster of performers the Woods welcomed borders on breathtaking: Jason Ringenberg and Cary Hudson, Dale Watson and Steve Wynn, Jeff & Vida and The Gibson Brothers, local favorites The Bottle Rockets and Pokey LaFarge. In 2012, even John Doe of the seminal Los Angeles punk band X visited.

To this day, though, the start of the series still resonates most with Rick Wood.

“Believe it or not, I would have to say the very first one, in July of 2005,” he replies when asked to cite his personal favorite from among all of the series’ concerts. “Caitlin Cary and Thad Cockrell had just released Begonias, which was my favorite album of that summer.