Clayton’s Bruno David Gallery Showcases New Works, Including William Morris' The Protest Project

In the wake of this year’s governmentally mandated lockdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the metro area’s most dependable and most consistently intriguing venues for viewing visual art is once more welcoming guests: Clayton’s Bruno David Gallery.

Succeeding an interesting collection of interim offerings – one of them a group exhibition of almost daunting scope titled “OVERVIEW_2020,” which showcased the works of roughly four dozen artists – the gallery will spotlight a quartet of creators from Sept. 12 to Oct. 24: St. Louisan Michael Byron with “The Wheel of Fortune & How to Build a Ghost,” Chris Kahler with “SHIFT,” St. Louisan William Morris in the gallery’s Media Room with The Protest Project and Patricia Olynyk in the gallery’s Window on Forsyth with “Oculus.”

The visual art oasis also has returned to its regular summer operating hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday, as well as by appointment. Admission, as ever, remains free.

With characteristic equanimity, the gallery’s namesake relates how, both professionally and personally, he weathered the coronaviral lockdown.

“Following state and local regulations, the gallery closed to the public in early March and reopened in mid-July,” David says. “During that time, I worked from home and stayed in touch with the artists and clients about their practice and their health.

“As of now, we are all doing well. I think the most difficult part was not knowing fully the disaster we were all facing.”