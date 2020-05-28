Circus Flora Presents Virtual Event for St. Louis Area Families

Many readers may whimsically recall childhood threats to run away and join the circus – and many may also have felt despair when COVID-19 eighty-sixed the 2020 season of Circus Flora.

But those readers needn’t have fretted: That beloved metro area institution is proving that the show can go on.

In mid-April, with artistic director Jack Marsh, Karen Shoulders, the nonprofit’s managing director, announced that the pandemic had led them to postpone till next year “The Trial of the Century,” the circus’ 2020 production. Originally scheduled for June 4 to 28 in the Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s 1,200-seat Big Top in St. Louis’ Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood, it now will thrill audiences next June.

At the same time, though, Shoulders and Marsh noted that area supporters can still reconnect with their inner child by visiting Circus Flora’s website next Thursday for a virtual circus.

“Circus Flora has been a family summer staple for almost 35 years, and now more than ever, we want to continue to provide a bit of joy and wonder to St. Louis,” Shoulders says. “A virtual circus showcase gives us a new opportunity to bring the circus directly to our fans in their homes, and we can’t wait to ‘see’ everyone at 7 p.m. on June 4!”

Beyond the obvious nonvirtual/virtual divide, Shoulders sketches how next Thursday’s online event will differ from the institution’s customary presentation.

“You’ll have to make your own popcorn for this one,” she amusedly replies, “and while it won’t be a full-length big top production, we’re going to have some great acts and music – and the virtual format allows for real-time interaction.