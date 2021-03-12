Celebrate 3.14 Day With a Weekend of Local Food, Music and Shopping

In the spirit of celebrating the metro area, STLMade has dubbed March 14 as 3.14 Day and is providing ample opportunity for St. Louisans to shop and eat local throughout the week leading up to it.

The STLMade movement launched a couple of years ago as an initiative of Greater St. Louis Inc. to shine “a light on the amazing things St. Louis’ innovative, tenacious and big-hearted people are doing every day to improve and grow our community,” according to a press release. This year, the second anniversary is marked by its #LoveLocalSTL campaign March 8 to 14 in partnership with Yelp, City Foundry and businesses across the metro area.

Yelp is using its online platform to help area foodies discover local restaurants specializing in burgers, sweet treats, barbecue and more by promoting Carryout Theme Days on its #LoveLocalSTL - More For 314 webpage. In conjunction with what’s nationally known as Pi Day, Yelp’s theme for Sunday celebrates the metro area’s pie makers, from cheesy pizzas to decadent desserts.

A concert series at City Foundry STL spotlights local artists and features food by Niche Food Group and drinks from STL Barkeep and Schlafly Beer. “This will be an opportunity to get a first look at the community destination opening this year in Midtown St. Louis,” the press release states. City Foundry STL initially planned its debut for the summer of 2020 but delayed opening because of COVID-19 complications.