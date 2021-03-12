Celebrate 3.14 Day With a Weekend of Local Food, Music and Shopping

In the spirit of celebrating the metro area, STLMade has dubbed March 14 as 3.14 Day and is providing ample opportunity for St. Louisans to shop and eat local throughout the week leading up to it.
The STLMade movement launched a couple of years ago as an initiative of Greater St. Louis Inc. to shine “a light on the amazing things St. Louis’ innovative, tenacious and big-hearted people are doing every day to improve and grow our community,” according to a press release. This year, the second anniversary is marked by its #LoveLocalSTL campaign March 8 to 14 in partnership with Yelp, City Foundry and businesses across the metro area.
Yelp is using its online platform to help area foodies discover local restaurants specializing in burgers, sweet treats, barbecue and more by promoting Carryout Theme Days on its #LoveLocalSTL - More For 314 webpage. In conjunction with what’s nationally known as Pi Day, Yelp’s theme for Sunday celebrates the metro area’s pie makers, from cheesy pizzas to decadent desserts.
A concert series at City Foundry STL spotlights local artists and features food by Niche Food Group and drinks from STL Barkeep and Schlafly Beer. “This will be an opportunity to get a first look at the community destination opening this year in Midtown St. Louis,” the press release states. City Foundry STL initially planned its debut for the summer of 2020 but delayed opening because of COVID-19 complications.
Concert tickets are limited, and attendees will be required to wear masks and social distance, according to the release. Visit jamopresents.com/cityfoundry to buy tickets and see detailed safety protocols.
The week’s festivities culminate with the 3.14 Day outdoor market at City Foundry STL, featuring dozens of metro area entrepreneurs, creatives, food vendors and more. Although market tickets are sold out, additional shoppers may still participate through a pre-shop, drive-thru option available through select businesses’ websites. Businesses offering pick-up services at City Foundry STL on Sunday are listed here.
“STLMade celebrates a region that insists on moving forward by bringing people and ideas together in bold ways. This is particularly important given what has transpired in our community, and the world, over the past year,” Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc., says in the press release. “There is momentum building across our region, and we want to capture that movement by calling on everyone in the region to show their love for St. Louis by celebrating the local businesses that make St. Louis unique by shopping, dining and supporting local establishments all week.”