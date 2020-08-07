Blues at the Arch Concert Series Goes Virtual with St. Louis Artists Performing Each Friday in August

Each Friday this month, the Blues at the Arch concert series returns, virtually, for its fifth year.

The series salutes “St. Louis’ storied blues history and showcases the talents of our hometown artists,” according to a press release. The 2020 series comprises performers Uvee Hayes on Aug. 7, Little Dylan on Aug.14, Kingdom Brothers on Aug. 21 and Carolyn Mason on Aug. 28.

Partnering to produce the series are downtown St. Louis’ National Blues Museum, the Gateway Arch Park Foundation and the U.S. National Park Service. The Gateway Arch Park Foundation will livestream the individual concerts on its website and its Facebook page at 6 p.m. each Friday at no charge, according to the press release.

In conjunction with the concert series, the foundation is sponsoring a photo contest through social media. According to the foundation's Facebook post, people may submit their photos from past years at Blues at the Arch for consideration by posting them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tagging @gatewayarchpark and #BluesAtTheArch. Winners will be announced after each concert and awarded a prize.

Officially presenting the series is the St. Louis-headquartered global technology and engineering company Emerson.

“Emerson is proud to call St. Louis home and to continue to support Blues at the Arch in celebration of the music that makes this city so special,” the release quotes Dave Rabe, Emerson’s vice president of corporate social responsibility, as saying. “Although this year’s event will take a different form, we at Emerson, along with the Gateway Arch Park Foundation and the National Blues Museum, are dedicated to bringing the community together virtually to enjoy the best of St. Louis blues music.”