Barrett Barrera Projects’ Newest Exhibition Explores Motherhood

“Stretch Marks,” a multidisciplinary group exhibition examining the maternal experience and relationships with mothers and Mother Earth, is on view through Nov. 20 at Barrett Barrera Projects’ projects+gallery in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Ladue News spoke with curator Jennifer Seas about this “beautiful to disturbing to funny” range of works by 23 contemporary artists.

What inspired the “Stretch Marks” exhibition?

All the work I do is dedicated to my mother, who passed away in 1999. A big part of me becoming an adult was contending with that loss and then the birth of my son one year, one month, one week and one hour from the moment she took her last breath while I was sitting next to her. She taught me a great deal about care, both in the way she lived her life and in the way I became her primary caretaker at the end of her life. I bring that understanding of care to the projects I work on.

Describe what’s examined in this exhibition.

The exhibition explores what it means to have a body and therefore a mother – the relationship to one’s own mother, which may be marked by grief or longing; the relationship to a child as a maternal body; or the relationship to the Earth … or even the cosmos.

The title, “Stretch Marks,” came from that idea of desire, longing, reaching … thinking about both the mark on the body related to pregnancy, and stretching or reaching toward another body, perhaps through time. There are many images of hands that refer back to that idea of reaching or touching. There are also works with roots or trees referencing genealogy and lineage.