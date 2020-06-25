Bar K to Open Dog-Friendly Restaurant, Entertainment Space in St. Louis

Bar K has sought to “reinvent the dog park experience” by establishing a venue where humans and their four-legged friends can enjoy food, drink and entertainment together.

Since August 2018, the business has bloomed in Kansas City, Missouri, and within the next year, Bar K’s second location will open in St. Louis’ Grove business district.

“Like a lot of entrepreneurial stories, we started with trying to solve a problem for ourselves,” says Leib Dodell, founding partner of Bar K and proud owner of three rescue pups.

“I’ve always been known as the crazy dog guy, and so I would always try to bring my dogs with me to social events, often inappropriately,” Dodell continues with a laugh. “It always struck me as so limited – the opportunities to bring your dogs with you places.”

Construction is underway at 4565 McRee Ave., creating a 2-acre playground for dogs and their owners. Dodell says St. Louis’ Bar K will be similar to the Kansas City facility, but this second location will feature a 10,000-square-foot indoor, off-leash dog park in addition to an outdoor park.

While dogs play in the park, owners can visit the restaurant and bar knowing their pets are taken care of, Dodell says. “Dogtenders,” or trained supervisors, stand watch to keep the park safe and clean.

Bar K will serve craft cocktails and locally brewed beers, and its restaurant will offer a casual menu of affordable and healthy foods, according to the press release. Pets can also enjoy a treat from the Food for Dogs section of the menu, curated with help from Purina’s pet nutritionists. Dodell says it’s all part of creating a “brand-new experience for people and dogs.”