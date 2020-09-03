Angad Arts Hotel Provides Guests With Emotional, Creative Experiences Through Innovative Design

Drenched in rich color, each monochromatic guest room and suite at the Angad Arts Hotel is designed to immerse visitors in a state of curiosity, empowerment, freedom or rejuvenation.

According to the hotel’s website, the Angad Arts Hotel opened in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District in late 2018 and became the world’s first hotel to give guests the ability to book a room based on an emotion they wish to evoke during their stay. Choose yellow for curiosity, red for empowerment, blue for freedom or green for rejuvenation.

But the goal isn’t just to evoke one emotion, says Steve Smith, the hotel’s developer and CEO of the Lawrence Group, headquartered in St. Louis. Overall, spending time at the Angad Arts Hotel should awaken a guest’s creativity and alter his or her expectations of what a hotel can offer.

“When you think about hotel guest rooms – even at luxury hotels, wonderful hotels – they are, in general, relatively neutral,” Smith says. “Being in the arts district, we came up with the idea that we would actually add color to the guest rooms – bold color.”

The idea, which was born in 2014, evolved into each guest room being dominated by a single vivid color. Instead of an accent wall or a pop of color here and there, the vibrant hue stretches across the walls, ceilings, furniture and unique artistic elements sprinkled throughout the 146 rooms.

Smith explains that the concept derived from former Caparo group CEO Angad Paul’s vision that their hotel should challenge the norms established by traditional hotels, as well as incorporate the local arts scene. Smith and Paul partnered to bring this vision to life, but Paul died tragically about a year later, in November 2015. Swraj Paul – Angad Paul’s father, who holds the title Lord Paul of Marylebone – stepped in and helped see the project through to completion.