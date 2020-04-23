An Inside Look at Kirkwood's New Performing Arts Center

Once concerns over COVID-19 are behind us, residents here can greet a fine new multiuse venue: the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

“This certainly has been an interesting time to get prepared for a grand opening … ,” Rick Duplissie, the center’s general manager, comments.

“I’m not alone in saying that arts – sports and outdoor music fests, too – have certainly been impacted [by COVID-19], nor would I be alone in saying that when this abates, fine arts, pop entertainment and sports will be one of the most important ways to share uplifting, live and collective experiences again.”

Kirkwood broke ground on the center on Nov. 8, 2018, according to a press release from the city, with an initial target completion date of June 2020. Then, of course, the pandemic hit.

Notwithstanding the unlikelihood of that June debut, Duplissie nonetheless remains cautiously optimistic about the center’s progress, even with coronaviral complications.

“Construction continues to move forward despite challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he says. “Any impacts so far have been minimal, but we are monitoring and adhering to [federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], state, county and city health recommendations.”

Duplissie, whom Kirkwood hired in January to oversee the center, enthusiastically continues about area residents’ forward-looking response to its completion.

“I’ve been met with an overwhelmingly positive expectation that this arts center will be a future crown jewel of the city,” he says. “We’ve had preliminary discussions with a variety of arts organizations with expectations of having a full slate of public performances and private events – after it opens.”