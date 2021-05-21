'A Ballet is Born': Saint Louis Ballet Gives Audiences an Inside Look at its Creative Process

Saint Louis Ballet’s 2021 spring gala is a virtual event that will take audiences behind the curtain and into the minds of choreographers and a composer who bring ballets to life. “A Ballet is Born” will illustrate the process of creating a ballet with Gen Horiuchi, Saint Louis Ballet executive and artistic director; teacher and choreographer Nilas Martins, who is a former New York City Ballet principal dancer; and pianist/composer Atsushi Toya Tokuya, more commonly known as TOYA. Viewers will discover what inspires a particular piece and the resources required to transform an idea into a spectacular onstage production.

The program, hosted by KSDK anchor Anne Allred, will premiere on Saint Louis Ballet’s gala website and YouTube channel on May 22 and remain available to stream through May 31. An auction is also open through 5 p.m. May 23, accessible on the gala website next to the virtual gala registration and donate buttons.

According to the press release, donations and proceeds from the event will go toward Saint Louis Ballet’s performance season and outreach programs, such as its in-school program Pointe to Succeed, which “brings the joy of ballet to underserved children in our community.” The company will return to the Touhill Performing Arts Center for live performances on May 29 and May 30. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit stlouisballet.org/slblive.

