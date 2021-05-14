9 Mile Garden to Host '80s-Themed Prom for Adults in the St. Louis Area

As coronavirus pandemic mandates lift, so do the spirit of many St. Louisans – and 9 Mile Garden, Missouri’s first food truck garden, is ready to celebrate. The food truck hub, located in Affton, is hosting an ‘80s-themed adult prom at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, with a variety of offerings for ticket holders.

"'Life moves pretty fast,’” says Brian Hardesty, managing partner of 9 Mile Garden, quoting the 1986 movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” in a press release. "'If you don’t stop to look around once in a while, you could miss it.’”

That mindset has amplified the festive spirit of this event, which will feature live music from The Provels and from local DJs with Dead As Disco. Party-goers can relive prom with dancing, a photo booth and a diverse selection of eats from the on-site food trucks. The current lineup includes: Fire & Ice Cream Truck, Guerrilla Street Food, Red Dirt Revival, Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream, Spud Shack Food Truck, Sugarfire Food Truck and Truck Norris STL.

In true prom style, ticket holders who opt for the VIP limo package, the most exclusive option priced at $100 a person, will enjoy a 30-minute spin around St. Louis in a limo, in addition to the experiences offered to general admission and VIP ticket holders.

General admission, priced at $30 a ticket or $50 per couple, grants entry to the prom and access to a photo booth, as well as a beverage of choice from 9 Mile Garden’s modern drafthouse, The Canteen.

VIP admission, priced at $60 a ticket or $100 per couple, includes a single entrée from any on-site food truck, a raffle ticket and mezzanine access, where guests can enjoy punch and hors d’oeuvres.