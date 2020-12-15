7 Socially Distant Holiday Activities in the St. Louis Area

Although COVID-19 has managed to out-Grinch the Grinch himself, not even the no-longer-novel coronavirus can stop Christmas (and similar seasonal celebrations) from coming – as suggested by a speedy survey of seven holiday attractions and activities set to take place through the end of 2020 and into 2021. For details on each, visit the relevant website.

Frosted at Home

COVID-19 compelled Tower Grove Park to reconfigure its (second) Frosted holiday cocktail experience as Frosted at Home. The St. Louis park’s pivot offers four packages ranging in price from $50 to $250.

Each features intriguingly named “festive custom cocktails” from local mixologist Pat Gioia and the self-styled “Elevated Libations Catering” company of STL Barkeep: Kentucky’s Christmas Spirit, Gingle All the Way, Granny’s Gold Coins and One for Jingle Belle (riffs, respectively, on the Old-Fashioned, the Negroni, the margarita and the cosmopolitan). Each package also includes beer, snacks and access to an hourlong online program, featuring cocktail demonstrations, holiday music and stand-up comedy.

Frosted at Home boxes can be picked up at Tower Grove Park’s Piper Palm House beginning Friday, Dec. 18, at a time and date selected during checkout at frostedstl.com. Dec. 22 is the last day orders will be taken.

Garden Glow

The Missouri Botanical Garden’s Garden Glow remains undimmed by the global pandemic, much to the delight of its devotees. The eighth annual event, which opened Nov. 11 at the St. Louis landmark, runs nightly through Jan. 2 and features more than a million lights, as well as photo ops, food and drink, music and other attractions, some old, some new.