2 New Theater Troupes Debut in St. Louis This Season

Despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic challenges, two more theater companies are launching on metro area stages this season. LN recently spoke with the women behind Prism Theatre Company and Moonstone Theatre Company about their goals to inspire conversation and promote inclusivity in theater here.

Prism Theatre Company

Prism – St. Louis’ “newest professional performing arts organization,” according to its news release – hopes “to promote the work of women and emerging artists, both onstage and off, through the lens of theater for the new world. We produce both new and classic works in an atmosphere of inclusivity.”

Artistic director Trish Brown (a professor of theater at Principia College in Elsah, Illinois, as well as a professional director, actress and theater educator) performed for several years in Chicago, while managing director Joy Addler (a stage manager, company manager and nonprofit professional) graduated from the Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University and belongs to the Actors’ Equity Association.

Addler says they “really started talking seriously about making this happen” in December 2019. “Our original plan was to launch in the summer of 2020,” she says. “Obviously, the world had other plans … ”

The company, Addler continues, seeks “to produce two full productions in the summer of 2022 along with another festival of new works.” A recent weekend of staged readings of four plays by four different women “was far more successful than we imagined,” she adds. “Given the fact that we are a new company, the amount of support we received from the community was truly humbling. Both nights of the readings were sold out.”