12 Letters Newly Donated to Missouri Historical Society Illuminate Louisiana Purchase Era

A dozen pieces of French correspondence recently donated to the Missouri Historical Society’s archives involve what may well rank as the slickest real estate deal ever made: President Thomas Jefferson’s $15 million acquisition for the still-in-its-infancy United States of 530 million acres in the Louisiana Purchase of 1803.

That territorial coup comprised the entirety of what subsequently became six states (Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma) and large or small parts of nine others (Colorado, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming), as well as comparatively small chunks of Alberta and Saskatchewan in Canada.

The parcel, which effectively doubled the area of the nascent nation, took place with diplomatic assistance from fifth President-to-be James Monroe and Robert R. Livingston.

Molly Kodner, who serves as the society’s head archivist, has been researching the letters extensively for posts to its History Happens Here blog and a forthcoming article for Gateway, its biannual journal. She succinctly explains why the letters, which date from1796-7 and 1803, look fabulous despite their age and the vicissitudes of sunlight and humidity.

“The letters are absolutely in remarkable condition,” Kodner says. “I think there are two reasons:

“First, paper from this time period was made completely differently [from paper today]. It’s cotton rag paper, not wood pulp. As a general rule, paper from this time period is in far better condition – and will last a lot longer – than paper from the 1920s, 1930s, 1940s. We have documents from that time period that are already brown and crumbling because of the acidic content of the paper.