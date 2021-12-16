Emily Rauh Pulitzer Gifts 22 Pieces by Legendary Artists to Saint Louis Art Museum

From Pablo Picasso pieces to Andy Warhol works, Emily Rauh Pulitzer has promised 22 masterpieces to the Saint Louis Art Museum.

The momentous gift of art continues a more than 90-year legacy of patronage by the Pulitzer family, which includes 144 works from Rauh Pulitzer; her late husband, Joseph Pulitzer Jr.; and his first wife, Louise Vauclain Pulitzer, who died in 1968.

The latest promised pieces, from paintings to sculptures by 20th-century European and American artists, are by 17 artists, including Picasso, Warhol, Georges Braque, Constantin Brancusi, Joan Miró, Philip Guston, Ellsworth Kelly and others.

“We are absolutely thrilled with this gift,” says Min Jung Kim, the recently appointed, first-ever female director of the museum. “It is really quite extraordinary and will have a transformative impact on the collection at [SLAM]. Every single one of them are truly masterpieces.”

The major donation, which will be transferred to the museum at or before Rauh Pulitzer’s death, as she chooses, is among the most significant in SLAM’s 142-year history and is set to transform the museum’s collection. “This is part of a long history of Pulitzer family gifts, and we are incredibly grateful,” Kim says.

The notable gift will reframe the museum’s key collection areas, such as modern sculpture, with works including the iconic sculpture Mademoiselle Pogany III, by pioneering artist Brancusi, whose sculpture will enter SLAM’s collection for the first time, Kim explains. Two canonical paintings by Miró, 48 and Painting, also will be crucial additions, offering new facets of the artist’s work not currently represented in the museum’s collection, she adds.