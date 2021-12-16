Emily Rauh Pulitzer Gifts 22 Pieces by Legendary Artists to Saint Louis Art Museum

From Pablo Picasso pieces to Andy Warhol works, Emily Rauh Pulitzer has promised 22 masterpieces to the Saint Louis Art Museum.
The momentous gift of art continues a more than 90-year legacy of patronage by the Pulitzer family, which includes 144 works from Rauh Pulitzer; her late husband, Joseph Pulitzer Jr.; and his first wife, Louise Vauclain Pulitzer, who died in 1968.
The latest promised pieces, from paintings to sculptures by 20th-century European and American artists, are by 17 artists, including Picasso, Warhol, Georges Braque, Constantin Brancusi, Joan Miró, Philip Guston, Ellsworth Kelly and others.
“We are absolutely thrilled with this gift,” says Min Jung Kim, the recently appointed, first-ever female director of the museum. “It is really quite extraordinary and will have a transformative impact on the collection at [SLAM]. Every single one of them are truly masterpieces.”
The major donation, which will be transferred to the museum at or before Rauh Pulitzer’s death, as she chooses, is among the most significant in SLAM’s 142-year history and is set to transform the museum’s collection. “This is part of a long history of Pulitzer family gifts, and we are incredibly grateful,” Kim says.
The notable gift will reframe the museum’s key collection areas, such as modern sculpture, with works including the iconic sculpture Mademoiselle Pogany III, by pioneering artist Brancusi, whose sculpture will enter SLAM’s collection for the first time, Kim explains. Two canonical paintings by Miró, 48 and Painting, also will be crucial additions, offering new facets of the artist’s work not currently represented in the museum’s collection, she adds.
Some of the donated works also will reinforce several of the museum’s existing areas, such as the promised Picasso piece, Woman in a Red Hat, dated 1934. “It will be an enormous and invaluable addition to the existing Picasso pieces already at the museum,” Kim notes, adding that Braque’s The Mantelpiece will provide a fascinating complement to Picasso’s The Fireplace, gifted to the museum by Joseph Pulitzer Jr. in 1970.
In addition to European works, the Pulitzer donation will be particularly meaningful to the museum’s collection of postwar American art. Warhol’s Self Portrait, Guston’s Dark Room and Kelly’s Untitled are highly important additions, as are sculptures by younger artists Rachel Harrison and Gedi Sibony, Kim says.
Additional donated works include Medardo Rosso’s The Golden Age (1886), Emile-Antoine Bourdelle’s Mask of Beethoven (c. 1905), Georges Rouault’s Three Clowns (1917), Alberto Giacometti’s Portrait of Isabel (1937), Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe (1967) and Richard Serra’s Model for Twain (1982).
Rauh Pulitzer, who received a bachelor’s degree in the history of art from Pennsylvania’s Bryn Mawr College and a master’s degree from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is a former curator of SLAM (then known as the City Art Museum), says: “As an encyclopedic museum, [SLAM] plays a unique role in the lives of St. Louis residents, illuminating art from a great variety of places and historical eras. I am delighted to enrich the museum’s collection of modern and contemporary art with this gift and look forward to seeing it resonate with other works in the museum’s diverse collections.”
SLAM also recently renewed its commitment to collaborate with the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, a noncollecting museum in St. Louis founded by Rauh Pulitzer that presents contemporary and historic art, as well as music, poetry and dance. Since the other museum’s 2001 opening, SLAM has loaned 84 works from its own collection to 15 of the Pulitzer’s exhibitions, as well as collaborated on educational programs and other initiatives.
St. Louisans’ generous contributions make up more than 70 percent of SLAM’s permanent collection, notes Charles Lowenhaupt, president of the museum’s board of commissioners. Kim echoes that SLAM and, in turn, the metro area in general have benefited from a significant amount of gifted works through the years, underscoring the museum’s strong public and private partnerships. Rauh Pulitzer’s latest promised donation is another remarkable example of that reciprocal relationship, Kim says: “We are really excited these works are staying in St. Louis to be enjoyed now and for generations to come.”
