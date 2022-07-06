Eckert’s Opens 2 New Attractions and Hosts Summertime Concert Series in Belleville, Illinois

Branded with a familiar name in the metro area, the Eckert family’s Belleville farm sits roughly 30 minutes’ drive east of St. Louis and through more than six generations still proves a big draw across the area. The rural destination is now offering two new attractions, which opened on June 10, in addition to its country restaurant, market and garden center.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to grow and to expand,” marketing director Amanda Morgan says. “We’re just trying to expand the experiences that we offer.”

The beginning of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic posed new challenges for how Eckert’s could cater to the public while also keeping them safe, she describes.

“We opened up what used to be our pick-your-own area and used it as somewhat of a makeshift bar,” Morgan says. “Guests really kind of clung to the idea and were excited. And that made us realize that there really is a need for additional space in this market.”

The company saw a way to enhance its entertainment spaces for individuals and families with or without children. That makeshift bar has been constructed into the Cider Shed, an expansive beer garden and lounge.

A live music series called Shows in the Shed kicks off this summer and is anticipated to draw more metro area residents. The Cider Shed’s outdoor stage can expand for large ensembles or can cater to more intimate performances.

The 2022 summer lineup includes country music singer Matt Stell, who appeared at the grand opening on June 10; Americana and country-blues performer Pokey LaFarge on June 17; blues and rock musician Jeremiah Johnson on July 1; rock singer Javier Mendoza on July 15; and the country band Whiskey Morning on July 22. Additional local favorites include blues and jazz band Miss Jubilee and the YAS YAS Boys and tribute bands like Black Magic: The Santana Experience and Memories of Elvis. These performers and others will take the Cider Shed stage now through Sept. 25, and tickets are available to purchase online at belleville.eckerts.com/#/event-list.

“We wanted it to be a space that families and couples and friends could enjoy on a year-round basis, enjoying good food, delicious drinks and a lot of fun,” Morgan says, noting Eckert’s plans to use the Cider Shed for other forms of entertainment, yet to be determined.

“Inside the actual Cider Shed, we have barn doors that can close to allow for a private event space,” Morgan details. “We get so many requests for people who are wanting to book bridal showers, baby showers, birthday parties, retirement parties … The list goes on and on. This will offer us another opportunity to form additional space to host those kinds of intimate gatherings.” The private event space will hold up to 80 guests.

For refreshments, the family company has partnered with Brick River Cider in St. Louis to develop several signature hard ciders, both available on-site in the can or on tap.

All of the alcoholic apple ciders feature notes of homegrown fruits. The Well Red’s main ingredient is strawberry, while Berried Alive! captures the flavor of a tart blackberry. Peach and Quiet is a fan favorite, due to its irrepressible sweetness, and Roadcider sticks with the classic apple. Expect a soon-to-be-released hard cider that combines mango with some heat from habanero.

In addition, a second attraction promises to make a popular food item perennial. The space where Eckert’s previously hosted cooking classes has been transformed into Mr. E’s Donut & Custard Shop, which will allow for one of the farm’s biggest draws – its cider doughnuts – to be served all year long. The cakelike creations also can be ordered with a scoop of creamy custard served between doughnut slices, with toppings like Dutch apple pie and caramel and pecans or strawberries and sprinkles drizzled over the top.

Summertime in St. Louis may never have tasted this sweet.

Eckert’s – Belleville Farm, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville, 618-233-0513, eckerts.com