Eat Crow offers a sibling concept to The Crow’s Nest, serving elevated bar food in Soulard

A sister concept to the beloved Maplewood watering hole, The Crow’s Nest, recently debuted in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood. Eat Crow hosted its grand opening on July 29, offering a menu of inventive bar food, including smash burgers, mac ‘n’ cheese bowls and more.
The new bar and restaurant, which fills the approximately 2,200-square-foot space previously occupied by Nadine’s Gin Joint, comes from The Crow’s Nest owners Eliza Coriell and Kenny Snarzyk in partnership with chef RJ Marsh. After many renovations, including revamping the bar, the trio decorated the interior with eclectic collectibles – everything from beer paraphernalia to cookie jars to a life-size E.T. figurine.
“We like to call it a bar-themed drinking establishment. I describe it as kind of a hoarder’s version of Cheers,” Coriell says with a laugh. “We’re going for the same vibe here that we’re already known for – not really trying to rebrand who we are in any way, but doing it a little bit differently.”
To that end, Eat Crow’s menu is a bit more streamlined than The Crow’s Nest’s. It offers familiar favorites such as pork poutine alongside some new offerings. A taco salad, for instance, features fried mini chicken tacos with salsa, guacamole and avocado ranch atop a bed of mixed greens, tomato, cheddar and green onion.
The smash burgers come in a variety of preparations such as the Big Foot, featuring four quarter-pound patties with four slices of American cheese and deep-fried garlic mayo. Mac ‘n’ cheese is another star of the menu, available in options such as Hot Honey Mac with fried hot honey chicken, Gorgonzola and a drizzle of ranch. To wash it all down, choose from six beers on draft and a list of specialty cocktails from the bar.
“We’re looking to bring some from-scratch variety food down to Soulard,” Marsh says. “We’re very excited to be in the neighborhood. We toured around to see what they had and wanted to offer them something a little bit different, so [we] came up with a lot of fun bar food to get everyone happy and fat.”
Eat Crow, 1931 S. 12th St., Soulard, St. Louis, Missouri, 314-934-1400, eatcrowstl.com