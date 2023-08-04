Opera: “Don Pasquale”

Company: Union Avenue Opera

Venue: Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Blvd., St. Louis

Dates: August 4, 5

Tickets: $35 to $55; visit unionavenueopera.org or call 314-361-2881

Story: Elderly bachelor Don Pasquale wants his nephew Ernesto to marry the woman he has chosen for the young man. Ernesto refuses, because he is love with the penniless young widow, Norina. Miffed at this, Don Pasquale decides to cut Ernesto out of his will.

Don Pasquale then informs his physician, Dr. Maletesta, that instead he himself will marry a young woman who can bear him an heir. Maletesta, however, is sympathetic to Ernesto, and so he devises a scheme to trick Don Pasquale. He informs the old man that he knows an attractive young woman who is shy and obedient, traits appealing to the old man. Asked who she is, Maletesta replies she is his sister, Sofronia.

Sofronia is in fact Norina in disguise. Once she “marries” Don Pasquale, with the assistance of Maletesta’s cousin posing as a notary, she abruptly changes her behavior and begins to boss Don Pasquale around, much to his irritation. Worse yet, she spends his money profligately, greatly depleting her husband’s savings.

Maletesta arranges for “Sofronia” to have a clandestine meeting with a young man, making sure that Don Pasquale finds out about it. When the old man surprises the couple, he learns that Sofronia is in fact Norina, and that her young man is his nephew Ernesto. Even though he has been duped, Don Pasquale gleefully celebrates the union of Ernesto and Norina, and all ends well.

Highlights: Stage director Jon Truitt and conductor Stephen Hargreaves ensure that Union Avenue Opera’s production of Gaetano Donizetti’s opera buffa (comic opera) is given an amusing and enjoyable interpretation in the company’s current presentation.

Other info: Truitt has moved the timeline up from early 19th century Rome to the 1930s, as evidenced by the many references to Hollywood screen legends such as Clark Gable, Jean Harlow, Judy Garland and several others. Donizetti’s three-act composition, which features a libretto by Giovanni Ruffini, after Angelo Anelli, premiered in Paris in 1843.

Union Avenue’s production is appealing and entertaining right from the start, when Teresa Doggett’s whimsical costume for the title character is humorously too large even for his rotund figure, accentuating his buffoonish appearance.

Add to that a deliciously delightful performance by Andy Papas, who fills Don Pasquale with equal parts braggadocio, self-delusion and gullibility, all designed to keep the audience amused. Papas’ performance does exactly that, bringing out the best of what this particular comic opera has to offer, which is plenty of laughs and an abundance of infectiously delightful musical score, courtesy of Donizetti.

Christine Lyons makes for a wonderful Norina, in love with Ernesto and defiant of Don Pasquale, and Namarea Randolph-Yosea is very good as the loyal-in-love Ernesto. Peter Kendall Clark is firmly in control as the well-intentioned if manipulative Malatesta, and Joel Rogier is a dutiful Carlino, the notary.

The enthusiastic ensemble, swelling scenes as the domestic staff surprised to learn that Sofronia is doubling their wages, includes Spencer Domer, Grace Yukio Fisher, Jeffrey Heyl, Ryan Keller, Brittany Moleski and Stephanie Mossinghoff.

Laura Skroska designed the well-appointed set, nicely lit by Patrick Huber, and Doggett’s costumes reflect the 1930s era handsomely, as do Rachel St. Pierre’s props.

“Don Pasquale” has been an audience favorite pretty much since it debuted in 1843, nearly 200 years ago. With Donizetti’s appealing music, and an entertaining libretto, it’s easy to understand why, especially when done as well as this Union Avenue Opera presentation.