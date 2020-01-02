Prioritized Pastries – a vegan, gluten-free bakery that opened last October in St. Louis’ Southampton neighborhood – serves fresh, from-scratch baked goods and desserts, perfect for a little treat before a local theatrical production.
Chef and owner Alex Feick comes from a pastry background, having worked in kitchens including The Mud House and the now-shuttered Niche and The Libertine. About three years ago, Feick left the long hours of the restaurant biz behind and started Prioritized Pastries as a way to spend more time with her daughter.
Since then, Feick’s sweets have become staples at the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market and Local Harvest Grocery, as well as through wholesale accounts at businesses like Pizza Head, TechArtista and Brick River Cider.
“We started off baking overnight in the kitchen at Pie Oh My! in Maplewood, where I’ve worked before,” Feick says. “I thought a little side gig would be perfect, and that rapidly grew into what it is now. The great thing about having our own space now is that I can guarantee a bit of extra peace of mind for those with allergies and dietary restrictions – no gluten, milk or eggs pass through our door.”
Prioritized Pastries fills roughly 600 square feet previously occupied by Contrary Cupcakes, with roughly a dozen seats inside and additional seating on the front patio. The kid-friendly storefront features a bright, cozy interior with a decidedly vintage-meets-modern feel – complete with a chalkboard wall and antique kitchen play set for little ones.
Visitors can choose from at least eight different items at any given time, with rotating flavors based on seasonality. In the morning, the bakery offers scones, muffins and quick breads. Dessert options throughout the day include cupcakes, dessert bars and more. Top-sellers include ganache-topped cosmic brownies and Feick’s homage to a petit four – her signature sprinkle bar made of confetti cake and buttercream.
“My favorite recipes are the ones that happen to be vegan and barely need any tweaking to be gluten-free as well, so it doesn’t taste like it’s specially made with those restrictions,” says Feick, whose go-to remains her childhood favorite, an oatmeal cream pie with whipped maple buttercream.
To drink, Prioritized Pastries’ guests can choose from Kuva coffee and bottled beverages.
“I think it’s really cool that we can offer this to St. Louis,” Feick says. “I love that idea, that I can provide a product that anyone can eat. When we say ‘pastries for all,’ we really do mean pastries for all. I wanted to have an all-inclusive bakery. I didn’t want people to have an excuse to say no to a cupcake. That was our goal, and I think we’re able to achieve it here.”
Prioritized Pastries, 4904 Devonshire Ave., St. Louis, 314-858-0333, prioritizedpastries.com