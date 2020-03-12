Switch List, which debuted last November on the ground floor of Hotel Indigo in downtown St. Louis, offers elevated casual American cuisine and a robust beverage program.
Kyle Little, director of food and beverage, calls Hotel Indigo a branded boutique lifestyle concept by InterContinental Hotels Group featuring 88 guest rooms locally, with a rooftop bar called Eero’s Penthouse.
“What’s interesting about Hotel Indigo as a concept is that no two are alike,” Little says. “Each Hotel Indigo has its own story that is authentic to the neighborhood. Here in downtown St. Louis, positioned by the ‘Gateway to the West,’ ours is a story of energy and connection and that idea of movement. You’ll see a lot of design elements that reflect those ideas.”
Midcentury-modern influences permeate the interior, featuring furniture designs inspired by Gateway Arch designer Eero Saarinen, such as tulip pedestals and womb chairs. Industrial touches include a laser-cut wrought-iron map of downtown St. Louis.
Switch List, whose name comes from the physical document that train engineers use to route trains to their final destinations, involves a correspondingly classic theme. The 60-seat restaurant features an all-day dining menu, including shareables, salads, entrées and more.
“We’re branding ourselves as a neighborhood dining car serving upscale Americana or elevated comfort food classics with a slight twist,” Little says of Switch List, which should make a splendid initial stop before viewing the gonzo new musical Head Over Heels from New Line Theatre.
Small plate highlights at the eatery include tempura-battered fried cauliflower with cilantro and pickled jalapeño aioli as well as crispy Brussels sprouts with house bacon, caramelized shallots, golden raisins and miso-caramel sauce.
Handheld options include an intriguing take on the standard BLT, featuring tomato-bacon jam, sliced avocado, pork belly, greens and roasted garlic aioli on ciabatta, while mains include a New York strip with sweet potato purée, fresh vegetables and house steak sauce.
Bar supervisor Lexi Bean, who previously tended bar at The Preston in The Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood, designed the craft cocktail program. Its highlights include the Double D, made with bourbon, amaretto, egg white and angostura bitters.
Switch List at Hotel Indigo, 501 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-732-4334, hotelindigodowntownstl.com