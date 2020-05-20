'Extra Helping' Cookbook Features St. Louis Chefs' Recipes, Supports Hospitality Industry Workers

Does quarantine have you craving Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s fabulous Fiori Arrabiatta or maybe Harold’s Doughnuts’ hot, baked doughnut holes?

If so, we have great news for you – you can now feed that craving by cooking these classics at home thanks to Feast Magazine and Small Circle’s new community-sourced cookbook, Extra Helping.

“As we’ve covered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local restaurant industry, one question has reverberated through the Feast office,” writes Feast Magazine editor-in-chief Heather Riske. “We’ve seen fine-dining restaurants pivot to offering takeout. We’ve seen other spots – including some of the region’s most acclaimed restaurants – elect to close their doors entirely. We’ve seen small-business owners forced to lay off their staffs – many of whom are more like family – so they can collect unemployment. And we wondered: ‘What can we do to help?’”

The result is a concentrated collaboration between Feast Magazine and Small Circle – a series of short cookbooks featuring recipes from local chefs co-founded by R.J. Hartbeck and Mary von der Heydt – to create Extra Helping, a community-sourced digital cookbook and donation platform to benefit hospitality-industry employees affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Through our work with Small Circle Recipes, we have had a chance to meet so many restaurant and hospitality workers in the industry,” Hartbeck says. “We felt we were uniquely positioned to create something that would benefit this community that means so much to us. … It’s a perfect platform during social distancing, and a great way to invite chefs directly into your kitchen during this hard time.”