DiLorenzo Finds Hope and Affirmation in St. Louis Shakespeare’s ‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Play: “Every Brilliant Thing”

Company: St. Louis Shakespeare

Venue: The Chapel, 6238 Alexander Drive, St. Louis

Dates: Run concluded

Highlights: Isaiah DiLorenzo takes us on a wondrous journey showing the resiliency of the human spirit against cruel and crushing obstacles in a warm, witty and wonderful St. Louis Shakespeare rendition of Duncan Macmillan’s buoyant script.

Story: Our narrator greets us warmly and then starts his story. He tells us about a time when he was just a little kid, and his father told him that “your mother has done something stupid,” as they drive to the hospital.

She had tried to kill yourself, which led to the boy asking his father a seemingly endless number of questions en route to see her in her hospital room. Dad answered as best he could in his level, engineering style, but the boy decided he needed something else to grasp onto. After recently having accompanied his aged and beloved dog, Sherlock Bones, to the vet for a heart-rending farewell, he was further troubled.

He decided that he would start a list of things that pleased him, such as chocolate or wearing a cape or even people falling over. After all, he was just a little boy. As he grew older, he added three rules for his list: No repeats, not too much materialism and, most of all, they had to be genuine.

He added palindromes, and friendly cats, and the color yellow, and winning something, and the even-numbered “Star Trek” movies. As he grew older, he would be saddened by his mother’s flat look and the emotionless marriage she shared with his father. The shy lad went away to college, where he met a really nice girl at the campus library, a young woman who would become his wife.

He recalls the toast given by his father at his wedding, and the comfort he often took as a child in the reassuring words and bond of a favorite grade school teacher, a woman who used a sock puppet to try to explain how bad things sometimes happen to good people.

As he takes us into the present, he reminds us of that ever-expanding list of every brilliant thing as it nears the magical one million mark. His life has had more than its share of sadness, but that list is filled with hope and wonder and fascination and making the best of each moment.

Other Info: Macmillan’s one-act, 60-minute play premiered in 2013 in England and has since seen multiple productions both in the United Kingdom and the United States. Per Macmillan’s wishes, the St. Louis Shakespeare presentation skillfully directed by Donna Northcott incorporates participation by members of the audience at each performance, something DiLorenzo smoothly and sometimes humorously arranges.

DiLorenzo’s narrator never drops to anger or wallows in self-pity. He focuses on the character’s love for his parents, for the young lad’s yearning to reach out emotionally to his mother, his father, his favorite teacher. He shows us the narrator as a young man falling in love, and later dealing with an emotional wall somehow built between him and his wife. The latter continues to state her love for him, even if they can’t live together.

DiLorenzo’s charm and ease help transform audience members into willing characters, who help explain the motivation behind his list in natural, graceful style. Combined with Northcott’s shrewd use of the floor space at The Chapel, Amanda Handle’s useful props and an upbeat sound design contributed by John “JT” Taylor, everything comes together to showcase Macmillan’s enchanting, albeit often sad, tale.

St. Louis Shakespeare’s production of “Every Brilliant Thing” combines Macmillan’s engaging story, Northcott’s studied direction and DiLorenzo’s affecting performance into a memorable time for all.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.