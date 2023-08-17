The latest concept from Bengelina Hospitality Group (Elaia, Olio, Nixta, The Benevolent King and Bar Moro) proudly celebrates Yiddish and Jewish American food culture. Deli Divine, from Israeli native and three-time James Beard Award semi-finalist Ben Poremba, debuted on May 1, offering a New York-style Jewish Deli and market experience in St. Louis city.
“It was a long-term aspiration of Ben’s to open a Jewish delicatessen,” says Deli Divine’s executive chef Anne Fosterling, who oversees day-to-day operations and was instrumental in bringing Poremba’s vision to fruition. “Our other restaurants all reflect some part of his and the chef’s traditions, but with Deli Divine, he wanted to create a distinctive American Jewish experience: the colors, the sounds, the hand-me-down feel of the Corningware and percolators, comfortable places to sit and socialize over a bagel and cup of coffee.”
Deli Divine is located inside Delmar DivINe, a mixed-use development that is part office space and part residences. “Both sides of the project are geared towards nonprofits and social services that work on the north side of St. Louis,” Fosterling explains. “For BHG, it was a conscious decision to move into that location; Ben and Maxine had a similar mission when it came to introducing more food and social spaces into the north side, and it's in an area that was once the omphalos for the Jewish population in the early 20th century.”
“Shalom” in vibrant neon welcomes guests at the entrance of the deli, which features bold, contrasting classic colors that reflect a midcentury aesthetic. Décor includes vintage photographs, drawings by Ben’s children and loving knickknacks contributed by the BHG crew. Once inside, guests can choose from a bagel menu or a sandwich menu.
“It’s a mash-up of a delicatessen and an appetizing store,” Fosterling says, explaining that traditionally, the bagel shop and the sliced deli meat sandwich shop would be separate entities, but that they wanted to bring the best of it all together in one place. “The counter is lined with Dr. Brown’s and chips and a million different pastries and sweets, most of which we make in-house, and we holler out your name when your food is ready,” she says.
Fosterling has worked closely with Poremba for the past five years, most recently serving as the chef de cuisine for Elaia and Olio and, before that, in the same position at The Benevolent King. The shift into her current role with the Bengelina family felt natural for the aspiring chef. “At this point, I’ve basically been adopted by his mother Rachel, who is an amazing chef, so I’m happy to consult and work with her to learn some of the recipes that were unfamiliar to me before,” she says. “My husband is BHG's head bread baker, and moving me from evenings to days means I get to see more of him.”
The menus were developed over the course of several years using firsthand research conducted during trips to New York City delis and appetizing stores to sample different bagels, lox, deli meat and sodas. “We wanted what we offered to be ambitious and all-encompassing, and because of that, we have three menus,” Fosterling says. “We've got items that were just obviously going to be popular like a bagel with lox, a corned beef sandwich, chicken and egg salad, but you'll also find items less popular or known to the average American, like kneidlach and kreplach soup, gefilte fish, kishke and noodle kugel.”
The bagel counter features six types of bagels and a bialy to choose from with about a dozen different cured fish or deli salad items available as add-ons such as standard lox, sablefish, tuna salad and chopped liver. An appetizing menu offers those same items, plus deli meats and pickles sold by weight. At 10:30 a.m., a lunch menu is available and includes hot and cold sandwiches, salads, soups, specialty items and sides. The selection is rounded out by an impressive selection of baked goods, ranging from croissants and cinnamon rolls to babka, knish and slices of Russell’s cakes.
Specialty sandwiches stand out as the most popular items, all of which are named after Poremba’s grandparents. The Frieda, for instance, comes with hand-sliced hot pastrami and yellow mustard, while the Herta strikes a beautiful balance between shaved beets, cole slaw, sliced tomato, garlic pickle and Swiss cheese. Pair sandwiches – available on rye or pumpernickel – with your choice of accompaniment, such as schmaltz-heavy chicken kneidlach (matzo ball) soup and shellroni salad – a special recipe inspired by Fosterling’s late great-grandmother that is near and dear to her heart.
The market reflects the same approach as the deli. “It's a little bit Israeli shuk, with olives and nuts and halva available by weight; a little bit corner-store, with a variety of beverages and chips and dips; and a little bit souvenir shop, with Yiddish humor-themed greeting cards and culinary tchotchkes like Star of David noodles,” Fosterling says. “We wanted to offer specialty products but also provide a place for the workers and residents of the building to come pick up snacks for work or ingredients for dinner.”
Speaking on the concept as a whole, “It’s a cultural experience – a place to go for things you’ve never had before or you’ve had before but only in New York or Detroit or places with large Jewish populations that still maintain their old school delis,” Fosterling says. “It has a nostalgic warmth and feels like it's always been there.”
Deli Divine, 5501 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-987-3354, bengelina.com