Dazzling dancing permeates a day in the life ‘In the Heights’ from STAGES St. Louis

Musical: “In the Heights”

Company: STAGES St. Louis

Venue: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., Kirkwood

Dates: Through Aug. 21

Tickets: $60 to $85; contact 314-821-2407 or stagesstlouis.org

Highlights: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Broadway hit is revitalized in a superior production at STAGES St. Louis under the inspired direction and dazzling choreography of Luis Salgado. It’s a wondrous combination of stage performance and technical wizardry.

Story: Usnavi de la Vega operates the corner bodega in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Upper Manhattan in New York City. He’s the face of the area, a friendly sort who mingles with various members of the locale, from Abuela Claudia, the beloved matriarch of the Heights, to the Piragua Guy who sells frozen delights daily from his colorful cart.

There’s Graffiti Pete, an energetic lad who gets on Usnavi’s nerves, and Sonny, Usnavi’s cousin, who’s more interested in having fun than tending to his chores assisting Usnavi in the store. Down the street is the taxi service run by Kevin Rosario and his wife, Camila, while next to the bodega is a beauty salon operated by Daniela and Carla.

Usnavi has a crush on a local young woman named Vanessa, who is frustrated taking care of her addicted mother while longing to have an apartment of her own. Benny is the dutiful employee of Kevin and Camila, working hard and aspiring to one day take over their company, while also having strong feelings for their daughter, Nina, who is returning to the neighborhood after her freshman year at Stanford on the West Coast.

Nina has her own secret. Working two jobs to keep up with her expenses, she has lost her scholarship at Stanford, a crushing blow to her and her parents, as well as a disappointment to others in the Heights, who see Nina as ambitious and intelligent.

Her news stuns her parents, causing Kevin to consider selling the family business to finance Nina’s education, but without consulting Camila. Kevin further is angered by Benny’s attraction to Nina because Benny is not Latino and thus “not worthy” of Kevin’s daughter.

When word comes down that someone has purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $96,000 at the bodega, the news excites the community. Can that money help the hard-working and fun-loving constituents maintain their convivial spirit and determination? Who might that winner be, and what could be the plans for those winnings?

Other Info: Miranda wrote the first draft of “In the Heights” while he was a student at Wesleyan University. Upon graduation in 2002, he and two others worked on a revised version of the musical, with playwright Quiara Alegria Hudes joining the team in 2004. The show premiered in Connecticut in 2005, opened off-Broadway in 2007 and then, in 2008, moved to Broadway, where it had more than 1,200 performances before closing in 2011.

“In the Heights” garnered 13 Tony Award nominations, winning four, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Miranda went on to create a musical titled “Hamilton,” which opened on Broadway in 2015, and the rest is history.

With music and lyrics by Miranda and a book by Hudes, “In the Heights” is a festive frolic filled with positive portrayals of the largely Dominican-American population of Washington Heights.

The STAGES production features a marvelous set by scenic designer Anna Louizos, who created the original Broadway set, with Usnavi’s busy bodega and the hair salon at stage left and the Rosarios’ business and Claudia’s dwelling at stage right of the two-tiered construction. It’s beautifully lit by Sean M. Savoie’s effective and complementary lighting design, which contrasts day and night scenes distinctly.

The sound design by Bethany “Beef” Gratz includes the clear tones of radio announcer Bengie Molina, otherwise known as the voice of Spanish broadcasts of Cardinals baseball games (as well as being Yadi’s older brother). The costumes courtesy of designer Brad Musgrove are a collection of brightly festooned outfits for the young people, as well as the business attire of the Rosarios.

Walter “Bobby” McCoy serves admirably as both music director and conductor of the superb STAGES orchestra, which includes keyboardists McCoy and Sean Andrews, bassist Alerica Anderson, guitarist Travis Mattison, reedist Lea Gerdes, trombonist Evan Palmer, trumpeter Chris Miller, percussionist Peter Gunn and drummers Adam Kopff and Charles “Chuck” Smotherson.

Salgado, a member of the original Broadway cast of “In the Heights” and director/choreographer of its 2017 U.S. Spanish premiere, elicits wonderful musical performances from his electrifying cast. The troupe is led by the charismatic Ryan Alvarado as Usnavi, a character named by his parents for the “U.S. Navy” lettering they saw on an American ship. Amanda Robles showcases a magnificent voice in the role of Vanessa, while Tami Dahbura commands the stage in the role of the wise and loving Abuela Claudia.

Longtime audience favorite Edward Juvier displays a more dramatic side to his talents as the hard-working Kevin, and Tauren Hagans emphasizes commitment and force as Camila, showing the power of family. Isabel Leoni is persuasive as the pensive Nina, while Jahir Lawrence Hipps offers a fine portrayal of the Rosarios’ dedicated employee Benny.

Marlene Fernandez captures the passion and vibrancy of salon owner Carla, smartly joined by Ariana Valdez as Carla’s amenable associate, Daniela. Michael Schimmele is engaging as the affable Piragua Guy, Luis-Pablo Garcia shows the enthusiasm and infectious likability of Sonny, and Cristian Rodriguez faithfully depicts the manic energy of Graffiti Pete.

Salgado pulls all of these disparate parts together into a pulsating, dynamic unit. His players explode in Salgado’s slickly choreographed moves across the stage to a panoply of musical styles offered by Miranda, including hip-hop, salsa and other Latin sounds.

The STAGES version of “In the Heights” is a galvanizing, mesmerizing and rollicking grand time, a musical that will keep you moving and warm your heart in equal measures.