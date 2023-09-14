The auditorium falls into hushed silence as the lights begin to dim. Last-minute guests rush to their seats with playbills in their hands, whispering apologies as they stumble over feet in the near-dark. None of them see the ballerinas standing in the wings with poised hands and fluttering hearts, listening intently for the first swell of music. The weeks leading up to this moment have been long and grueling, but not a single audience member can tell from the way the dancers leap onto the stage with radiant smiles, their movements swift and precise.

Training begins long before the curtain goes up at the Saint Louis Ballet, where professional ballerina Rebecca Cornett will soon begin her 10th season. During her nine years in the company, Cornett has performed in numerous title roles such as Alice in “Alice and Wonderland,” Cinderella in “Cinderella” and Juliet in “Romeo & Juliet,” and has grown accustomed to the hard work required before each performance.

“Dance has always been the place where I’ve felt most at home and able to express myself, whether that’s through the music or through the moment alone,” she says. “There’s something really special about expressing yourself in away that’s not verbal. I don’t feel the same if I’m not dancing, whether that’s taking a class and being active or working towards a specific performance.”

For most productions, rehearsal begins four to six weeks in advance as the ballerinas learn and rehearse the material, try on costumes and train for the performance. The final week of rehearsal, known as “theater” or “tech” week, starts the Wednesday before opening night, when the ballerinas spend three to four hours blocking out the show on the actual performance stage for the first time, running through formations and making corrections. On Thursday, the dancers begin at 10:30 a.m. with a 75-minute warm-up before heading into a three to four-hour tech rehearsal. After a break for dinner, the dancers head back onto the stage from 7 to 9 p.m. for dress rehearsal, where they run through the entire production in costume.

The process repeats again the next day when the company runs through another dress rehearsal before the opening show on Friday night. “There is so much work and so many people that contribute to putting each production on stage, from tech people to costume people to the dancers themselves,” Cornett explains. “That’s why it means so much for people to come and show up and support the ballet.”

The weeks outside of rehearsal week can be equally challenging and time-consuming. Lori Wilson, who has been a dancer in the Saint Louis Ballet for 15 years and who has nailed title roles like Kitri in “Don Quixote” and Aurora in “Sleeping Beauty,” says her mornings begin at 6 a.m. for a quick walk with her dogs, Arya and Dexter, before heading to the gym at 7 a.m. Staying strong and physically healthy is crucial for most dancers, which is why Wilson enjoys participating in strength training, cycling, hot yoga classes or swimming to get her body moving before the rest of her day begins.

On-season, Wilson has to be at the studio for classes from 10:30 a.m. to noon, which always starts at the barre to slowly warm up the dancers. “Classes start at the barre where we do pliés, tendus, dégagés, rond de jambs and frappes,” Wilson says. “Everything you do at the barre is building you up for center work. In the center, you repeat a lot of the same things – you do adagio, which is slow, controlled movement, and pirouettes, which are turns, and then you jump.”

After classes are rehearsals, which start at 12:15 p.m. and go until 4 p.m. On Monday and Wednesday nights, Wilson stays at the studio after rehearsal to teach her own classes until 7 p.m., then heads home for dinner and stretching.

Although a typical day in her life might seem strenuous and hectic to outsiders, Wilson emphasizes that all the hard work is more than worth it when the lights go down and the magic begins on opening night. “I think a lot of people come to the ballet not knowing what to expect, and they leave finding something they absolutely loved,” Wilson says. “The stories usually have something for everyone, and we’re only able to do what we do because of community support. We’re just super grateful to St. Louis.”

