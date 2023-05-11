St. Louis’ latest major art exhibition, Counterpublic, is taking world-class contemporary art outdoors and into the public spaces of St. Louis for all to see. “How do we bring art into everyday life?” Counterpublic cofounder James McAnally asks. “How do we break down any barriers to access the world’s best art? I think our neighbors and neighborhoods deserve that.” And this year’s Counterpublic exhibition is achieving even more by bringing awareness to St. Louis people and places who deserve to have their stories told.
The first Counterpublic exhibition took place in 2019 on Cherokee Street through The Luminary, which McAnally founded along with Brea Youngblood. After finding huge success on a smaller scale, McAnally and Counterpublic co-founder Lee Broughton began planning a wholly transformative art project set in the city at large, which became the Counterpublic we see today. The triennial exhibition runs along six miles of historic Jefferson Avenue, bringing in more than 30 commissioned art and architectural pieces that will stay up until July 15.
People are also reading…
Four of these works are permanent installations located in spaces ranging from the Sugarloaf Mound to the historic Mill Creek Valley. McAnally and Broughton scheduled each exhibition three years apart to allow plenty of time for community engagement. According to Broughton, Counterpublic helps bring to light the true depth of St. Louis’ vibrant arts scene.
“One of the things James and I really thought about was ‘What if every three years, for three months, Counterpublic helps make St. Louis the epicenter of art culture?’” Broughton says. It isn’t easy wrangling 30 artists and work that will be displayed across a city versus in a gallery. “It's an incredibly ambitious project,” McAnally adds. “Some of this is permanent work. Nothing that you will experience in Counterpublic has ever been seen before. It's all new work responding specifically to St. Louis and its sites, histories and futures.”
In addition to bringing St. Louis to the forefront of the art world, each Counterpublic exhibition also follows a theme that relates back to St. Louis itself. This year’s theme examines the past and future of St. Louis through the lens of repair. In a time McAnally calls a “reckoning,” where monuments are being torn down or reimagined, he says there are histories that St. Louis has to contend with.
“We wanted to engage those histories through the lens of repair: Not just talk about the past, but actually look to a future in which we are repairing or setting the groundwork for a different form of flourishing,” McAnally says. Counterpublic is doing that through three anchor points: Brickline Greenway, Sugarloaf Mound and The Griot Museum of Black History. Along the greenway, St. Louis based artist Damon Davis is creating a milelong tribute to Mill Creek Valley, a vibrant predominantly Black neighborhood that was demolished in the name of “urban renewal.”
Sugarloaf Mound, the last remaining Native American mound in St. Louis, will showcase 40 ceremonial platforms created by Anita and Nokosee Fields. Part of Counterpublic’s mission is to repatriate the sacred mound to its rightful owners, the Osage Nation, to celebrate its history. The Griot Museum of Black History will hold permanent artwork by famed architect David Adjaye: A monumental earthwork using materials adjacent to the notorious Pruitt-Igoe housing development, which was located just a few blocks away.
“He’s one of the world's most famous architects, certainly one of the most important voices,” McAnally says. “He is creating his first permanent public work in St. Louis, but more importantly at The Griot – this 25-year-old museum that is deserving of accolades and needs to be celebrated in a way that we think this project helps bring a spotlight to.”
“We think that the artists enable us to hold up mirrors to society,” Broughton adds. “It creates doors for us to reflect and learn. Some of the stories that are being told have either been forgotten, misremembered or never acknowledged. I think that they create storytelling and a shared experience that we can all come together around and appreciate our commonalities and negotiate our differences.”
To learn more about Counterpublic and find a map of this year’s artwork sites, visit counterpublic.org.
Counterpublic, St. Louis, counterpublic.org