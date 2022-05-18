Compelling Drama is the Bill of Fare for ‘Jitney’ From The Black Rep

Play: “Jitney”
Company: The Black Rep
Venue: Edison Theatre, Washington University in St. Louis, 6445 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis
Dates: May 18 to 22, 25 to 29
Tickets: $15 to $50; contact 314-534-3807 or theblackrep.org
Highlights: The Black Rep delivers a powerful performance of the eighth drama in August Wilson’s epic, masterful Pittsburgh Cycle of 10 stories, each set in a different decade of the 20th century and all but one set in Wilson’s home city of Pittsburgh.
Story: It’s 1977, and Jim Becker has run a gypsy car service – also known as a “jitney” – for nearly 20 years in the Hill District of Pittsburgh. It provides a steady income for him and his regular drivers, Doub, Fielding, Turnbo and Darnell Williams (who goes by the name Youngblood). Becker’s station also is used as the “office” of a local bookie named Shealy.
In between picking up fares, the drivers kibbitz about the local news, as well as one another. The city is in the process of closing several area businesses to make way for a new development, but Becker isn’t sure he’ll go along with that. On the one hand, he contemplates moving his business to another location or getting out altogether. On the other, he might rally his employees to fight for their rights to stay where they are.
They all get by as best they can. Turnbo, who claims to “just live and let live,” will all too quickly tell you that Fielding is an alcoholic and that Youngblood has been running around with the sister of his child’s mother, Rena. Doub is a Korean War veteran who wearies of Turnbo’s gossip and just wants everyone to coexist. Fielding once was the go-to tailor for jazz legends Billy Eckstine and Count Basie before he succumbed to the bottle, while Youngblood says he has reasons for his secretive ways.
Turnbo also knows that Becker’s son, Clarence “Booster” Becker, is getting out of prison after spending 20 years there for the murder of his white girlfriend after she falsely accused him of rape when caught with him by her influential father. Becker hasn’t visited his son a single time in those two decades, angered that Booster’s impulsive action caused the death of his aggrieved mother and tarnished Becker’s own reputation, in his opinion.
When Booster arrives at the station fresh from prison, he wants only to make amends with his estranged father. That may be too much, however, to ask of the proud and fiercely independent Becker.
Other Info: Founder and producing director Ron Himes’ Black Rep company was just the third theater troupe in the country to produce all 10 of Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle dramas. It now is seven productions through the cycle for a second time. It’s a herculean effort, made all the more impressive by the high caliber of those presentations.
Wilson won Pulitzer Prizes for “Fences” and “The Piano Lesson,” a Tony Award for Best Play for “Fences,” a Tony for Best Revival of a Play for “Jitney” and Tony Award nominations for Best Play for nine of the 10 works in the cycle, with “Jitney” being the only exception. “Jitney” also was the first of the epic dramas to be written and produced, back in 1982.
All of Wilson’s plays in the cycle feature vibrant characters whose speeches demonstrate the playwright’s uncanny ability to make conversational dialogue among fully shaped and three-dimensional individuals. He’s a master at naturalistic drama that embodies both comedy and tragedy in appropriate measure.
Racism and its ugly effects are always present in Wilson’s cycle works, sometimes directly, other times more subtly – as is the case with “Jitney.” Booster’s backstory reveals that he won his school’s science fair three years running and was bound for a highly satisfying professional career.
When his white college girlfriend’s powerful father, however, caught his daughter in a compromising position with Booster, she claimed that he had raped her. Even in a Northern city such as Pittsburgh, that was enough to send Booster to trial, but his killing of his girlfriend sealed his fate and ruined his chance at a fulfilling career.
Director Himes stepped in late in rehearsals to assume the role of Turnbo. His magnificent portrayal of the motormouth Turnbo is all the more remarkable given his stand-in status, and it anchors a presentation rich in superb performances. The latter is due to Himes’ meticulous direction of the two-act, 2½-hour drama, which uses the spacious Edison Theatre stage to maximum effect.
Excellent turns are delivered by J. Samuel Davis as the easygoing Fielding, Kevin Brown as the stressed, high-strung and stubborn Becker, and Robert Mitchell as the flamboyant, amiable Shealy. Phil Dixon wonderfully shows the resignation and sad wisdom of the older Booster, while Olajuwon Davis delivers a solid rendition of the ambitious Vietnam vet Youngblood. Edward Hill captures the steady, solid personality of Doub, with Alex Ray doing well in the role of the suspicious Rena. Richard Harris is fine as a regular customer named Philmore.
Harlan Penn’s scenic design is an atmospheric triumph, with photos of Pittsburgh athletes sprinkled on the drab walls of Becker’s station, alongside two massive street maps. It also features a desk and filing cabinets at stage left, some chairs and a table at the center, in addition to a well-worn couch, a refrigerator, a potbellied stove and a large window facing the street at stage back.
It’s all moodily lit with Joseph Clapper’s complementary lighting design and accentuated with Taijha Silas’ properties design, such as the frequently ringing wall phone at the back. Jamie Bullins’ costume design accentuates the various personalities with appropriate wardrobes to underscore their characters, and the richly diverse sound design put together by Justin Schmitz evokes both the era and the mood of the story.
Wilson was one of the greatest American playwrights of the 20th century, and his work continues to resonate 40 years after “Jitney” was first produced. It’s a masterpiece of storytelling, and The Black Rep’s exquisite version is not to be missed.