Compelling Drama is the Bill of Fare for ‘Jitney’ From The Black Rep

Play: “Jitney”

Company: The Black Rep

Venue: Edison Theatre, Washington University in St. Louis, 6445 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis

Dates: May 18 to 22, 25 to 29

Tickets: $15 to $50; contact 314-534-3807 or theblackrep.org

Highlights: The Black Rep delivers a powerful performance of the eighth drama in August Wilson’s epic, masterful Pittsburgh Cycle of 10 stories, each set in a different decade of the 20th century and all but one set in Wilson’s home city of Pittsburgh.

Story: It’s 1977, and Jim Becker has run a gypsy car service – also known as a “jitney” – for nearly 20 years in the Hill District of Pittsburgh. It provides a steady income for him and his regular drivers, Doub, Fielding, Turnbo and Darnell Williams (who goes by the name Youngblood). Becker’s station also is used as the “office” of a local bookie named Shealy.

In between picking up fares, the drivers kibbitz about the local news, as well as one another. The city is in the process of closing several area businesses to make way for a new development, but Becker isn’t sure he’ll go along with that. On the one hand, he contemplates moving his business to another location or getting out altogether. On the other, he might rally his employees to fight for their rights to stay where they are.