Wed., March 4
The St. Louis County Library is kicking off Women’s History Month with events for all ages in different branches in the metro area. At the Rock Road branch in St. Ann, play HERstory TRIVIA & BINGO to challenge your knowledge of famous women. Registration is required for this event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Although this event welcomes anyone of any age, other events are specific to certain age groups. slcl.org.
Fri., March 6, to Sun., March 8
The Saint Louis Art Museum’s annual ART IN BLOOM festival returns, positively blossoming with an array of events throughout the weekend. Talented florists from around the region interpret works of art in the museum through floral design. The museum is also hosting a number of related lectures, family activities, and dining and shopping experiences. The festival is free; however, the cost of some individual events varies. slam.org.
Sat., March 7
The Ladue Fire Department is inviting families to join the community’s brave men and women for a MOVIE NIGHT AT THE FIREHOUSE. The department hosts a showing of Toy Story 4, the 2020 Academy Award winner for Animated Feature Film. Sheriff Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the gang face a new chapter in their lives and friendship in this heartwarming story. The department provides popcorn and lemonade, but expect to bring your own seating – ideally a lawn chair or blanket. The event begins at 6 p.m. at Ladue Firehouse #1 at 9213 Clayton Road. cityofladue-mo.gov.
Sat., March 7
The St. Louis-based nonprofit Artscope is bringing local artists together to auction off their work for a charitable cause. At WALL BALL 2020, artists from the metro area showcase their work and interact with attendees at the Third Degree Glass Factory art studio at 5200 Delmar Blvd. The live auction is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., allowing attendees the chance to take home their favorite masterpiece. Proceeds benefit the organization and its efforts to provide a safe and educational environment for children to explore the arts. Tickets cost $60 in advance or $75 at the door and include a full wine, beer and soda bar, plus desserts. artscopestl.org/wall-ball.
Sun., March 8
Sunday brunch just got a lot more exciting. Bar Crawl Unlimited is sponsoring MIMOSA CRAWL ST. LOUIS along Washington Avenue and in the downtown St. Louis area. The Over/Under Bar & Grill at 911 Washington Ave. is playing host as the registration venue, with multiple venues offering discounted drinks and giveaway items between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Specials include $4 strawberry, mango, peach or regular mimosas at Tigin Irish Pub; $7 hibiscus mimosas at The Sliced Pint; and $6 Irish Breakfast Shots at Flannery’s Pub. Ticket prices vary. eventbrite.com.