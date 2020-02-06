Thu., Feb. 13
Take a romantic stroll through the Contemporary Art Museum in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District, and enjoy a festive happy hour during DRINK IN ART: VALENTINE’S EDITION. Between 5 and 8 p.m., take advantage of the two-for-one drink special, and sip on themed cocktails: the “No I’m Just Here With Friends,” the “Can I Buy You A Drink?” and the “Boo’d Up.” Enjoy 10 percent off at the CAM shop, and buy last-minute gifts for a significant other or beloved friend – or be your own admirer, and treat yourself to something nice. Admission is free. camstl.org.
Thu., Feb. 13
Show some love to your fellow ladies this weekend with Up-Down St. Louis’ first GALENTINE’S DAY PARTY. This unofficial holiday precedes the day that traditionally celebrates lovey-dovey couples, providing the perfect excuse for a girls’ night. The arcade bar embraces that “girls just want to have fun” (thank you, Cyndi Lauper!) and provides its everyday arcade games, life-size Jenga and Connect Four, plus other games, while playing music by female artists, showing fun movies on its TVs and offering specials on cocktails. updownarcadebar.com.
Fri., Feb. 14, and Sat., Feb. 15
Share a meal and a view when you take the RIVERBOATS AT THE GATEWAY ARCH VALENTINE’S CRUISE. The two-hour twilight cruise features live music and centers around a chef-inspired buffet meal with dessert and wine, Champagne or beer. Each ticket includes a souvenir Valentine’s Day glass flute. If you’re feeling fancy, add a bottle of bubbly, balloons, flowers and a photo. Tickets cost $55 per person. gatewayarch.com.
Sat., Feb. 15, and Sun., Feb. 16
St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood is celebrating Mardi Gras with a self-guided Cajun food tasting and pub crawl. The TASTE OF SOULARD menu includes a crawfish taco from Mission Taco Joint, New Orleans-style shrimp and grits from Molly’s in Soulard and crabcakes from numerous local eateries. On Sunday, don’t miss the free PURINA PET PARADE happening in the neighborhood, which promises a large number of costumed pet participants. Passes cost $25 and include one drink voucher and six food vouchers. stlmardigras.org.
Sun., Feb. 16
Work off those chocolate calories, and support a charitable cause at the HIP HOP 4 HOUNDS cardio dance party. This high-energy fitness event invites people onto the dance floor with cardio dance instructors leading the way. No dance experience is required. The YouTube hip-hop cardio master known as The Fitness Marshall joins St. Louis’ Stephanie Zitzer, owner of StephZ Cardio Dance, to put on a one-hour cardio dance concert starting at 3 p.m. at The Pageant in the Delmar Loop. Adoptable dogs also join the party. Proceeds go to the Athletes For Animals grant program. Ticket prices vary. stephzcardiodance.com.