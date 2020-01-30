Wed., Feb. 5
The Foundation Fighting Blindness invites people not only to imagine what it’s like to have limited visibility but also to experience a meal this way. The ST. LOUIS DINING IN THE DARK VISIONARY AWARDS DINNER provides guests with light-blocking blindfolds, and for a short time, guests choose entrées using only their senses of smell, touch and feel. Event proceeds benefit the foundation and support its efforts to fund retinal disease research. Dinner tickets vary in price, depending on the level of sponsorship. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis in Clayton. give.fightingblindness.org.
Sat., Feb. 8
Sample whiskey or make your own cocktail with help from STL Barkeep staff at WHISKEY FOR THE WOODS in St. Louis’ Tower Grove Park. Warm up with drinks from Knob Creek, Beam Suntory Portfolio and more, and snack on small bites from Salt + Smoke. DJ Alexis Tucci, who’s known for her danceable beats, will provide the tunes. The lively event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Piper Palm House. Tickets start at $100. Proceeds benefit the park. towergrovepark.org.
Sat., Feb.8
Prepare for an evening of laughter as St. Louis’ Stifel Theatre hosts the concert experience GEORGE LOPEZ LIVE IN CONCERT. The sitcom star is bringing his comedic flair to stages across the U.S. with his latest standup tour, “The Wall World Tour,” continuing his multifaceted career of TV, film, late-night talk show and standup performances. The show begins at 8 p.m. Ticket prices vary. georgelopez.com/tour.
Sun., Feb. 9
Thanks to The Women’s Creative, girl power in the metro area is rising to another level with PROCURE: A MARKETPLACE FOR FEMALE BRANDS. Shop local and support female entrepreneurs at this quarterly market meant to foster community and bolster the local economy. This Sunday, peruse a vast selection of potential Valentine’s gifts, purchase handmade goods and enjoy food and drink from local vendors. This market takes place at Butler’s Pantry in St. Louis from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. thewomenscreative.com.
Sun., Feb. 9
Marvel at celebrities’ designer gowns, and share in the anticipation as they announce, “And the Oscar goes to … ” at the OSCARS WATCH PARTY at Hotel Saint Louis in that municipality’s downtown. The event is free and open to the public, but organizers are asking for donations of gently used coats for the St. Patrick Center, a local homeless services organization. Best Picture nominations include Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Netflix original Marriage Story and seven other films. The official red carpet show stream begins at 5:30 p.m. CT, and the awards ceremony starts at 7 p.m. hotelsaintlouis.com