Wed., Feb. 26, and Sat., Feb. 29
As part of Black History Month, the St. Louis Public Library is spotlighting the history and significance of black voters, noting on its website: “The year 2020 marks the sesquicentennial of the 15th Amendment (1870) which granted African American men the right to vote. It also marks the centennial of the 19th Amendment and the culmination of the Women’s Suffrage Movement.” The library’s AFRICAN AMERICANS AND THE VOTE: PARTY POLITICS lecture delves into the history of political parties from the end of the Civil War to the present and includes an interactive exhibit. The Julia Davis Library branch in St. Louis’ Penrose neighborhood hosts this event in its auditorium Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Carpenter branch in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood hosts THE BLACK SUFFRAGETTES’ EXPERIENCE in its auditorium from 2 to 3:30 p.m. This presentation by master storyteller Carole Shelton recalls the hardships African American women faced when fighting for the right to vote. slpl.org.
Thu., Feb. 27
It’s that time of year again when cookie-lovers stock up on Samoas, Tagalongs and other Girl Scouts favorites. Metro area chefs are helping the hoopla by taking part in DESSERT FIRST, a Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri baking challenge at The Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. In the event, prominent chefs create one-of-a-kind treats inspired by the organization’s addictive goodies in the Lindell Room, and during cocktail hour, guests vote on their favorite desserts before enjoying a formal dinner in the Khorassan Ballroom. The event begins at 6 p.m. and includes a celebration of the Girl Scouts’ achievements. Tickets start at $175. girlscoutsem.org.
Thu., Feb. 27
Historic Grant’s Farm in Grantwood Village continues its FARM TO TABLE DINING EXPERIENCE with a Cajun-inspired menu by chef Sam Niemann. The Busch family landmark is offering a themed dining experience on the last Thursday of the month through April, with this month’s theme honoring Mardi Gras. The evening begins with Niemann’s cooking demonstration, which includes tips on how to incorporate beer into meals as an ingredient or pairing, after which guests can visit various food stations. Solo musician Rocky Santhuff provides live entertainment. Hosted in The Carriage House and the Bauernhof, the event runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and costs $50 per person, with attendance limited to 150. grantsfarm.com.
Sat., Feb. 29
Entertain your senses with the sights, sounds and even tastes of the rainforest at the OMNIMAX DINNER SERIES: GREAT BEAR RAINFOREST. The Saint Louis Science Center is hosting this series in its recently renovated IMAX theater, where patrons experience immersive films. Each ticket includes a dinner buffet complete with food inspired by the featured documentary, Great Bear Rainforest, plus two drinks. After the 45-minute film presentation, attendees hear from guest speaker and filmmaker Tim Archer. Seating (age 21 and older) is limited, with advance purchase recommended. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $55. slsc.org.
Sun., March 1
Modern weddings are often characterized by personal style and charming aesthetics. OFF WHITE – THE WEDDING SHOW 2020 features out-of-the-box thinkers who specialize in nontraditional wedding details and unique services. Vendors include florists, caterers, makeup artists, photographers and more. This year’s annual event takes place at Palladium Saint Louis in that municipality’s Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood from 1 to 4 p.m. Complimentary valet service is provided. Tickets cost $6 with advanced registration or $10 at the door. offwhitestl.com.